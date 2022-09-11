Huskies dominate on defense to preserve unbeaten streak against Portland

Following an offensive showcase against Seattle University, the Washington women’s soccer team took a quick trip to Portland, aiming to keep its unbeaten streak alive.

Portland has been a defensive juggernaut this season behind sophomore keeper Bre Norris, who has guided the Pilots (5-0-3) to six straight shutouts. The defensive prowess of Portland was a formidable test for UW, which has a top-ten scoring offense that relies on a plethora of players finding the back of the net.

On Sunday afternoon, it was a struggle for anyone to score.

The Huskies (5-0-2) started the match strong, spending the lion’s share of the first 15 minutes in the Pilots’ defensive third. Norris debuted as advertised, refusing to allow a goal despite Washington dominating the time of possession to start the match.

Portland provided breathing room for Norris in the 26th minute, as forward Nedya Sawan finished with a header to break the scoreless tie. The Beaverton native was able to convert off of a perfect assist from Colby Wilson, giving the Huskies their only first half deficit of the season.

The rest of the half remained uneventful as Portland began to balance out the time of possession with a few more shots as it protected the lead into halftime.

As the two sides returned to the pitch to resume the second half, a few flashes of lightning struck along the horizon. The purple-filled grandstands were cleared and the players returned to their locker rooms to observe a lightning delay, providing the head coaches an additional opportunity to instill a final message before the second half began.

It appears Huskies' head coach Nicole Van Dyke gave a simple order in the locker room: attack.

Perhaps the quiet first half was simply the calm before the storm, as the Huskies came out roaring in the second half.

The Huskies stifled the Pilots offensively over the final 45 minutes, with the defense not allowing a single shot by the Pilots for the remainder of the match. The goal in the first half was Portland’s only shot on goal for the entirety of the day.

Washington began to attack Portland’s defensive third early and often. It paid off in the 54th minute, as Washington senior Kyla Ferry lofted a high-arching pass to forward Karlee Stueckle. Norris abandoned the 18-yard box in an attempt to clear the oncoming pass, but got beat to the ball by Washington’s Stueckle. The fifth-year lifted the ball off of Norris’ outstretched hand, which knocked the ball towards the sideline.

Referee Adorae Monroy promptly awarded Norris a red card for a denied goal-scoring chance, ending her day early and leaving the Huskies with a player advantage for the remainder of the second half.

The nightmares continued minutes later for the Pilots. After Portland successfully finessed past three Washington defenders, redshirt freshman Kayla Adams was set up with a wide-open opportunity in front of the goal. As the forward set down her planting foot, she suddenly collapsed to the pitch with a non-contact injury. Adams was helped off the field, unable to put any power on her left leg. Portland would come up empty.

The Huskies capitalized on the chaotic start to the second half by scoring the equalizer in the 66th minute. Hailey Still collected the loose ball and deposited it into the right side of the net before being embraced by a sea of white jerseys, leveling the score at one goal apiece. This was the junior’s fourth goal of the season, placing her in a tie for the team lead.

It’s unlikely that Portland head coach Michelle French visualized freshman keeper Abby Pressnell earning her first collegiate action against the Huskies' explosive offense. It’s even more unlikely that she would visualize Pressnell saving the match for Portland in the 84th minute.

After approaching the net on the left side, Stueckle sent a ball that appeared destined for the back of the net, only to be redirected by an outstretched Pressnell. The loose ball was briefly handled by Portland’s Colby Wilson before Hailey Still tapped it a few feet wide of the mark for what would have been her second goal of the day.

Washington was unable to put together another scoring opportunity for the remainder of the day, ending the match in a 1-1 draw. Portland will likely celebrate the result as a win, as Washington finished with 24 shots to Portland’s three. The most important line of the box score is the final score, and the draw kept the fan bases content as both sides preserved their unbeaten streaks.

Portland has always been a tough opponent for Washington, and in the four-decade rivalry, the Pilots lead 25-5-5. The Huskies have had far more success as of late, notching three wins over the past six seasons. Adding another draw to the storied history will certainly embolden the Huskies, and demonstrated that they can succeed among the top defensive teams in the nation.

Washington will look to return its high-powered offensive production against a winless Sacramento State on Thursday, Sept. 15th at 4:00 p.m.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

