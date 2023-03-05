Huskies embracing high expectations as spring football begins

With expectations sky-high coming into the season, Washington football head coach Kalen DeBoer held his first press conference in a little over two months prior to the start of spring football.

After flying under the radar early in the 2022 season, the challenge of managing expectations provides a new test for the Huskies.

“For our guys, it's still about us,” DeBoer said. “It’s about being focused and remembering how we got there. Last year, with everything we did, there was urgency and an intensity about it. The thing I'm just so proud of our guys for is that the urgency and intensity is even higher. They’re not taking anything for granted.”

The Huskies ended their season ranked No. 8 in the final Associated Press poll, after beginning the season unranked and receiving zero votes. Returning players, such as senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and junior wide receiver Rome Odunze, fuel the optimism surrounding the program that just over a year ago had fired their former head coach Jimmy Lake.

Returning with Penix Jr. and Odunze is offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The acclaimed offensive coordinator was courted throughout the offseason reportedly by both Alabama and Texas A&M. Grubb’s offense ranked No. 7 in the nation in points per game last year at 39.7 after UW’s offense ranked No. 95 in 2021, prior to Grubb’s arrival.

After weeks of mystery surrounding the return of the offensive coordinator, Grubb finally made the decision to join Penix Jr. and Odunze by staying on Montlake.

“There comes a point where you just have full trust in people, and he knows what he has here,” DeBoer said. “I think it's unique and special as far as the potential we have at Washington. He’s gonna invest and pour everything into it.”

While 2022 was undoubtedly a success for DeBoer and company, 2023 is a new year. The Huskies will seek to continue the success that saw them win their final seven games of the 2022 season.

“You take it for granted that, when you have a season like we did and you finish out November and December with so much success, we had that swagger, we had that belief that was genuine,” DeBoer said. “It doesn't automatically carry over. Yes, there are a lot of carry over guys, but how do you replace guys like Jaxson Kirkland?”

Replacing former left guard Jaxson Kirkland is no small task — a task that becomes harder when you consider the fact that Washington has to replace a total of three offensive lineman who have departed the team.

“You naturally go to guys like Nate Kalepo who played in some games before Jaxson came back,” DeBoer said. “Matteo Mele played some snaps at center, and you got Julius Buelow and Geirean Hatchett. I was really impressed with those guys.”

The Washington offensive line only allowed seven sacks last year, which tied it for second in the nation. Replicating that success in 2023 will be key to living up to the weighty expectations levied on the program. Returning players such as Kalepo, Mele, Buelow, and Hatchett may make the transition easier for the second-year head coach.

Regardless, Washington football is back on the national radar for the first time since the Chris Petersen era. Head coach Kalen DeBoer left no doubt as to what the goals are on Montlake.

“One of our goals, and I know there are other things that play into this, but one of our goals that we’re going to have is to win a national championship.”

Reach sports writer Jack Norris at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jack_enorris

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.