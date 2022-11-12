Huskies emerge as heroes over Ducks in instant classic

EUGENE, Ore. — Legends are made in November –- at least in the realm of college football.

In No. 24 Washington football’s 37-34 win at No. 6 Oregon Saturday night, the script had all the makings of a legendary tale, one that was too cheesy for even Hollywood to touch, but one that will be memorialized in the annals of UW’s greatest games.

“It’s about these guys in the locker room, and just everything that they’ve been through over the last couple of years,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “Program wise, this is a huge win. We just beat a top-10 team on the road, and for us, it’s just another step.”

The story had an underdog; few people gave the Huskies a shot at bringing down the mighty Ducks (except for champion golfer Jordan Spieth, that is.)

It had some heroes — junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., sophomore receiver Jalen McMillan, and sophomore receiver Taj Davis, to name a few.

It even had a couple of redemption arcs — Penix Jr. bounced back from what could have been a backbreaking interception at the goal line and threw a game-tying 75-yard touchdown pass to Davis on the following drive with 3:07 remaining.

“The corner, he tried to play like a trap corner, like cover 2 corner,” Penix Jr. said. “I trusted my arm, I trusted Taj, I trusted the O-Line’s protection and just let the ball go. I wasn’t thinking about what happened the drive before, I cleared my mind of that, and I knew what we had to do to go out here and get a win.”

Penix Jr., who has been heroic all season for the Huskies, emerged as a legend in UW’s most gripping tale yet, completing 26 of 35 passes for 408 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

The Huskies’ defense redeemed themselves as well. On a night in which the Ducks had their way on the ground, running for 312 yards, UW’s defense made a stand when it mattered most.

With under two minutes remaining and a 4th-and-1 at its own 34-yard line, Washington finally stuffed the run. Or maybe Oregon slipped. Either way, the once-pompous Autzen Stadium turned to shock as the Huskies took over the ball with 1:26 left and a chance to stun their rivals.

Then came the most poetic form of redemption, one that required a callback to 2018. In that 2018 game, the previous time Washington had played at Autzen Stadium, kicker Peyton Henry missed a 37-yard field goal which would have won the game as time expired. Instead, the game went on to overtime, and the Huskies lost a heartbreaker.

This time, with a 43-yard kick and a chance to take the lead, and earn redemption, Henry knocked the ball through with 51 seconds remaining.

Henry’s unfortunate history at Eugene had been a stain on an otherwise stellar career from the senior kicker; even DeBoer didn’t shy away from mentioning the devastating moment from four years ago. But now, Henry’s association in Eugene will be remembered for the right reasons.

“I thought about it a little bit when he was kicking it, I’ll be honest with you,” Deboer said. “That’s what you love, is guys who just keep battling, keep fighting, and gets his opportunity and nails it.”

In one sweep of his left leg, poetry was in motion.

Oregon had a last-ditch effort to score in its final drive, and was able to push the ball across the field. But the final Hail Mary attempt fell incomplete, and only the voices of Washington fans could be heard at Autzen Stadium.

Of course, the story wouldn’t have been so great if it weren’t for its antagonist.

The Ducks had owned the rivalry for the better part of two decades, beating the Huskies in 15 of their past 17 matchups prior to Saturday.

The villainy of Oregon has enervated Washington and its fans because, simply put, it’s been a struggle to beat the Ducks. Some matchups, such as the aforementioned 2018 game, and 2019, featured gut-wrenching endings for the Huskies. In other matchups, UW was just sheerly overmatched.

It took one season for DeBoer to lead the Huskies to topple the Ducks’ evil empire, something that numerous Washington coaches failed to achieve altogether.

“There was great talent in the program,” DeBoer said. “I think just pulling it all together, and getting everyone headed in the same direction, we’re doing that. We’re going to turn on the film and find there’s many things we can keep getting better at. I knew we hadn’t come close to playing our best game, I challenged our guys to do that last week, and we still didn’t do that. That was more, I think, on the level that we can play tonight.”

UW did play at its best, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t faulty moments. Oregon was able to score touchdowns on three consecutive drives in the third quarter, answering Washington each time it gained an edge.

The Ducks answered after UW running back Cam Davis punched in a 3-yard touchdown to give the Huskies a 20-17 lead. The Ducks answered after Penix Jr. found redshirt freshman receiver Ja’Lynn Polk on a picture-perfect throw for a 76-yard touchdown, as well.

On the Huskies’ following drive, with a 31-27 deficit, an interception at the goal line could have been the defining moment. The Ducks began to whittle away at the clock with their run game, and it seemed the Huskies may not get their shot at a Hollywood ending.

But on a critical 3rd and 5 from the 10-yard line, UW’s defense made a stop with 3:54 left, forcing a field goal and setting up the dramatic ending.

The Huskies weren’t perfect, but no great stories were written without a few twists and turns for the protagonists.

In the end, it was a storybook ending. Washington’s fans gathered postgame, players jubilantly celebrated, and the team cemented itself into the history books.

With two regular season games remaining and a shot at the Pac-12 championship, the story of UW’s 2022 season is yet to be completely told.

Only one thing is certain: the story of this November night in Eugene will never die.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.