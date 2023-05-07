Huskies execute on all cylinders to run-rule Stanford in regular season finale

With the second seed in the conference tournament on the line in the regular season finale, the No. 9 Washington softball team erupted offensively in an 8-0 six-inning victory against No. 6 Stanford on Sunday.

Pitching had been key all series for both sides, and junior pitcher Lindsay Lopez continued that trend with a shutout start on Sunday after earning the save on Saturday. The Cardinal (39-11, 14-9 Pac-12) had no answer for Lopez (11-2) who finished with five strikeouts in six innings pitched, forfeiting two walks and one hit.

Senior Kelley Lynch got the scoring started early with a monster three-run blast in the third inning, finishing her day 4 for 4 with two runs and three RBI. The Huskies (37-11, 18-8 Pac-12) also received a pair of hits from senior Sami Reynolds and senior Megan Vandegrift.

Washington blew the game wide open in the fifth inning, totaling four runs with four different Huskies delivering RBIs to extend the lead to 7-0.

Both teams had opportunities to do damage in the first inning but fell short.

The Huskies managed to get baserunners on first and second in the top of the first after singles from Reynolds and Lynch, but with two outs, they were unable to capitalize as they left both runners stranded.

The Cardinal found a baserunner right away following a leadoff bunt single, and had runners on first and second with just one out. A big strikeout from Lopez was followed by a flyout to center field to keep the game scoreless.

The second inning flew by for both teams, with the Cardinal retiring the Huskies’ side, and Lopez only allowing a two-out HBP before taking the scoreless game into the third inning.

The game didn’t remain scoreless for long.

Senior Baylee Klingler was hit by a pitch with one out, and a bunt single from Reynolds put runners on first and second. A sacrifice bunt put both runners in scoring position with two outs for Lynch.

In one of the biggest at-bats of the season, she delivered.

Lynch crushed a three-run blast over the left-center field wall, giving the Huskies a 3-0 lead while also taking Stanford freshman pitcher NiJaree Canady deep. In just one swing of the bat, Lynch gave the Huskies more runs than either team had scored all series.

The momentum carried to the Huskies' favor defensively, as Lopez retired the side with confidence to take the lead into the fourth inning.

Washington had a big opportunity to extend the lead in the fourth.

Vandegrift and senior SilentRain Espinoza delivered slow-rolling singles to lead off the inning before Klingler drew a two-out walk. With the bases loaded and two outs, Stanford was able to force a strikeout and end the inning without any further damage.

Lopez continued to deal in the circle, forcing back-to-back perfect innings and giving the Huskies another opportunity at the plate.

In the fifth inning, the Huskies took full advantage of runners in scoring position as they went through the entire lineup.

Espinoza delivered an RBI groundout with one out to advance runners to second and third before sophomore Rylee Holtorf singled through the left side, scoring Lynch. Sophomore Olivia Johnson drew a walk to load the bases before Klingler ripped an infield single to second, scoring another run.

Washington was able to score one more after Reynolds beat out the throw from the pitcher, who bobbled a sharp grounder and was unable to control it in time. A four-run fifth inning for the Huskies extended the lead to 7-0.

All the momentum remained on Washington’s side, with Lopez delivering a trio of strikeouts along with a two-out walk.

The Huskies put the game in run-rule territory in the sixth.

Lynch delivered her fourth hit of the game to lead off the inning, before being replaced by junior Avery Hobson as a pinch runner. Hobson stole back-to-back bases before scoring on a groundout to third.

Lopez concluded her shutout with another 1-2-3 inning, adding an exclamation point with a strikeout to end the game with an 8-0 victory.

Washington will look to ride this momentum into the Pac-12 tournament, with the first round starting on Wednesday, May 10 in Tucson, Arizona.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

