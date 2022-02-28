Huskies fade in second half as Bruins complete season sweep

A four-point halftime lead against No. 12 UCLA quickly faded Monday as the Washington men’s basketball team couldn’t keep pace in the second half, losing 77-66.
A slow start to the contest quickly picked up pace as the Huskies (14-14, 9-9 Pac-12) hit their stride late in the first half. Senior guard Jamal Bey continued his increased offensive production, taking pressure off of leading scorer graduate student guard Terrell Brown Jr.
Washington started off just 5 of 15 from the field, but would end the half hitting 10 of 7.
Bey’s emergence lifted the Huskies to a four-point advantage at the half. The junior guard has shown flashes of his scoring ability throughout the season, but was able to showcase a complete display early in Monday night’s game, going for a team high 10 points in the first half.
Bey’s hot shooting start to the game saw him make 4 of 6 baskets in the opening 20 minutes, including a quickfire three-ball and an impressive And-1 finish at the rim. The Las Vegas native would cool off in the second half as Brown Jr. grew into the game, finishing the game with 14 points.
It took 17 minutes for Brown Jr. to get on the board, but once he did, the graduate transfer quickly showed why he leads the conference in scoring. Maneuvering to find open space, Brown Jr. hit 3 of 3 shots in a minute and a half after missing his first five shots.
UW’s talisman would take a larger share of offensive responsibility in the second half, posting a team-high 20 points, his 16th 20-point game this season.
However, UW’s effective first half was not enough as the Bruins (22-6, 14-5 Pac-12) flew out of the blocks in the second, taking control of the game.
Jaime Jaquez took on the majority of UCLA’s offensive numbers in the absence of Johnny Juzang, scoring a game-high 30 points. The junior guard found success on second chance opportunities and mismatches in the paint. Jaquez also profited at the stripe, making 7 of 10 free throws.
The Bruins found it difficult to work down low early, largely due to the presence of Nate Roberts, who’s long frame disrupted shots at the rim. The junior forward grabbed seven boards, a block, and a steal in the first half. Jaquez would take advantage of the paint later in the game when Roberts was on the bench.
UCLA lacked offensive rhythm in the first half, shooting just 34.5% from the floor. The Bruins were markedly below their 44.9% season average. UCLA looked more like a top 15 team in the country in the second half, improving to a sizzling 59.3%.
The Huskies posted their most competitive performance against ranked opposition thus far, keeping the UCLA lead within 11 until the seven-minute mark of the second half. UW led for nine minutes in the game.
Washington will continue its final home stretch of the season, taking on Oregon on Thursday, Mar. 3 at 7 p.m.
