Huskies fall off cloud nine with 40-32 loss

PASADENA, CA – Last week, when asked how the Huskies would respond if they were to face an early deficit, junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. answered in his typical even-keeled fashion.

“Keep a 1-0 mindset,” Penix Jr. said. “We don’t really look at the scoreboard, and to be honest, me personally, I never look at the scoreboard. I try to stay away from the scoreboard as much as possible.”

The question was relevant, because in its 4-0 homestand, the No. 15 Washington football team faced nary a shred of adversity, defeating its first four opponents by an average of 25 points.

On Friday night, however, the Huskies finally received adversity, and it came in bunches. Falling behind by as much as 24 points in the third quarter, UW put together a late resurgence, but it was too little too late, as it lost its first game of the season, 40-32, at the hands of UCLA.

“We dug ourselves too big of a hole in the first half, and early in the third quarter,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “It was a team thing, when you look at it–the ownership of what happened tonight is certainly felt in the locker room, and it’s across the board.”

While Penix Jr., in alignment with his zen philosophy, may not have been looking up at the scoreboard Friday night, it was staring back down at the Huskies whether they liked it or not.

The Honda jumbotron, which starred in its own pyrotechnics show throughout the game, also served the purpose of displaying the widening gap that continued to grow between the Huskies (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) and Bruins (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) as the Pasadena night reached darkness.

But at the games’ onset, with the sunny Southern California sky still beaming bright blue, UW started in a similar manner to each of its previous four games– by punching the ball in for a touchdown on its opening drive, this time a 33-yard pass from Penix Jr. to sophomore Rome Odunze.

It was followed with a fourth-down stop by the Washington defense, and the Huskies were rolling yet again, adversity free. Ready to collect another stressless victory, improve to 5-0, keep the hype machine on its highest setting, and pillage through Los Angeles traffic on their way back to Seattle.

Not so fast.

After UW took over, graduate transfer running back Wayne Taulapapa muffed a pitch from Penix Jr., and scrambled to corral the football in the end zone. It was a miscue, the first of many on the night, two points for the Bruins, and a momentum shift. UCLA followed with a touchdown run from Zach Charbonnet, and UW faced its first deficit of the season.

Still, it was early. And the Huskies seized the lead right back when kicker Peyton Henry drilled a career-long 50-yard field goal to make it 10-9.

From that point on, things truly went south for UW. The Huskies didn’t just go south, though, they went in all kinds of wonky directions with penalties, turnovers, and miscues leading the way for a dreadful second quarter.

Penix Jr. threw two uncharacteristic interceptions, neither of which stood a chance to have a Husky at the receiving end of it. The safety goes without saying as a bizarre blunder. And the Huskies were penalized nine times for 98 yards on the night.

“The penalty thing is where I think you start, because those are things that you control,” DeBoer said. “We got to get better in the penalty area. Those add up, we convert some third downs, some third and shorts, a holding pushes you back, it’s not necessarily a mental mistake, but it’s just something we have to do better. We hadn’t really had those things pop-up throughout the year so far.”

UW’s operation as a whole on the night was off-kilter, and it wasn’t the same demonstration as seen on its four-game winning streak. That much was evidenced by the fact that Penix Jr., who entered the game without having taken a sack, was brought to the turf twice on the night, and faced a higher-level of pressure than he had all season.

Washington wasn’t on its game, but in fairness to UCLA, the Bruins outplayed the Huskies in each and every facet of the game.

The most pertinent example came via the right arm of UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Thompson-Robinson picked apart the UW secondary, which was starting two freshmen at cornerback by the end of the game, and had his way with two touchdown passes in the second quarter.

Not that the Huskies were looking, but a Bruins field goal later, and the scoreboard read out a 26-10 score in favor of UCLA.

Boom. adversity had struck. A 16-point deficit, against an offense it couldn’t stop, in its first road game against a hostile crowd. (Ok, maybe not that part, although UCLA did improve its fan participation from previous weeks). Then, when Penix Jr. threw his second interception of the quarter, the cloud nine that the Huskies had been riding all season became ever-so-futile.

“They got more pressure to me, it’s just some things we’re going to clean up. We’ve got to make sure we keep fighting, keep pushing,” Penix Jr. said.

It only got worse in the third quarter, when UCLA marched effortlessly down the field for a touchdown to extend its lead to 33-10. UW answered with a Penix Jr. touchdown pass to sophomore Jalen McMillan, but UCLA upped it with a 39-yard touchdown pass to make the score 40-16.

To the Huskies’ credit, they didn’t crumble in the face of their challenge. In fact, they rallied in the fourth quarter, and after Penix Jr. touchdown passes to junior Devin Culp and sophomore Rome Odunze, paired with a two-point conversion, to cut the lead to 40-32, a one-possession game.

It was all-for-naught, however, as the Bruins milked away the clock on their final drive, and sent the Huskies back to the tarmac in defeat.

Washington responded in its first test of adversity, sure. But the lesson was learned that a 40-16 deficit might be just a little too much adversity to overcome.

UW remains on the road next weekend when it travels to Arizona State on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 1:00 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

