Huskies falter in five-set match against Wildcats

Friday didn’t exactly go the way the No. 20 Washington volleyball team was hoping it would’ve, especially when facing a team who has consistently struggled in Pac-12 play.

After a strong first half, the Huskies (17-8, 9-6 Pac-12) struggled to keep momentum alive in the final two sets, eventually succumbing to Arizona, 3-2.

The match started out fairly even as both teams opened up set one with solid defense efforts, forcing a handful of extensive rallies.

The teams were tied at nine points each when Washington started to break ahead of Arizona. The combined effort of redshirt freshman Audra Wilmes and senior middle blocker Marin Grote led to an impressive 5-0 run, with the former showcasing solid serving and the latter, excellent defense.

The wide lead for the Huskies didn’t last long, however, as the Wildcats (14-12, 4-11 Pac-12) were able to get a few balls past the Huskies’ defense. With both teams becoming increasingly prone to errors, the Huskies’ fourth service error of the match brought the Wildcats within two points, and the set score to 19-17.

Despite a small response from Arizona, Washington managed to stay ahead and end the set, 25-20, after a kill from senior outside hitter Claire Hoffman placed the victory into the Huskies’ palms.

After an abundance of errors in the first set, the Wildcats opened the second clean, with solid hitting from Arizona keeping the team narrowly ahead, but this time, it was the Wildcats who broke away mid-set ahead of the Huskies.

After a service ace and a few blocks against Wilmes, Arizona jumped ahead 13-9 and forced the Huskies to take a timeout. Washington’s response was led by Hoffman and Grote, who both put down a pair of kills to narrow the Arizona lead.

Despite the intermission, Washington’s defense struggled to protect against Arizona outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz, and allowed Arizona to take the second set, 25-18.

Tied at one set apiece, the Huskies started out the third set strong, as they combined solid defense with a pair of kills to create a 4-0 scoring run that forced Arizona to pause play with a timeout.

The Wildcats weren’t able to regroup as Washington earned five of the next six points, including a pair of service aces by Wilmes which led head coach Dave Rubio to stop the set once again.

The Huskies did not let up, and proceeded to fully take over the third set. They continued to step up on defense and capitalize on a wide range of errors coming from the Arizona side.

A commanding set three ended in a tip over the net from senior setter Ella May Powell and a huge 25-12 set win for Washington. The Huskies hit a staggering .917 in set three.

The fourth set of the match began with three consecutive points for the Wildcats to put them ahead 3-0. A solid block and a couple of crucial kills from Maldonado Diaz to start the set not only gave Arizona an early lead, but also comfortable breathing room for the entire fourth outing.

The momentum stayed in Arizona’s direction, as the Wildcats broke ahead, 20-15, with a few impressive plays and a couple of errors by Washington.

Arizona junior Emery Herman put Washington’s defense in heaps of trouble as the end of the set grew near, leading the way to four unanswered points.

Hoffman, who the Wildcats protected well against all match, fought back for the Huskies and recorded back-to-back kills. The response wasn’t enough, though, as the Huskies dropped set four, 25-19.

In the race to 15, Washington struggled to create any sort of necessary momentum to win set five and the match.

The Wildcats started out ahead of the Huskies, 6-3, before head coach Keegan Cook called a timeout to try to slow their momentum.

While a valiant effort, the Huskies couldn’t make the adjustments they needed, and Maldonado Diaz and the Wildcats continued to find gaps in the Huskies’ court, pushing ahead, 11-7.

Washington saved a rally that ended in an attack error on Arizona which brought the set to 13-9, but a couple of costly mistakes by Washington caused the team to drop the set, 15-10, and give Arizona the win.

The disappointing loss in Tucson is likely to have a big impact on Washington’s place in the standings as the postseason approaches. The Huskies are looking to turn the tide as they head to face Arizona State on Sunday, Nov. 13 at noon.

Reach reporter Madison Rockwell at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @madisonroc18

