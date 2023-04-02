Huskies finish perfect in conference play for second time in program history

The best way to avenge last season’s 4-0 loss to Oregon was to conduct a 4-0 sweep of their own this season.

Sunday marked the Washington women’s tennis team’s fourth sweep of the season and the second time in program history that it has gone 5-0 in Pac-12 play, with the first occurance in 2019.

The No. 18 Huskies (14-3, Pac 12 5-0) returned to the Nordstrom Tennis Center after a 10-day rest to host the No. 41 Ducks (11-5, Pac 12 4-2) on Sunday.

The day began on the doubles court, where Washington came out swinging. Junior Sarah-Maude Fortin and freshman Erika Matsuda caught an early lead, 3-0, en route to the duo’s win, 6-1, over UO’s Jo-Yee Chan and Madisen Olsen.

Senior Hikaru Sato and freshman Zehra Suko fell behind early, 4-1, but it was offset by senior Jennifer Kerr and junior Astrid Olsen clinching a doubles point, 6-1, to suspend further play.

After a brief intermission, singles play was underway, and the Huskies took an early lead on all six courts. Matsuda inched Washington closer to a fifth conference win with a quick 6-1, 6-0 victory. Up 2-0, No. 119 Kerr delivered the Huskies their third point over Karin Young, who had defeated No. 115 singles-ranked Sato last year, 7-5, 6-0.

On Court 1, Sato was fighting to hand Sophie Luescher her sixth loss of the season. Sato sealed the first set, 6-3, and led the way, 5-1, in the second set until Luescher caught a break to go up 6-5. Play was suspended when junior Melissa Sakar won a second-set tiebreak, 7-5, to clinch the match after coming back from a 5-2 deficit.

Fortin dropped the second set on Court 2 to force a third-set tiebreak, where she was up 3-0 against Oregon’s Myrah Petchey before play was halted. Fortin could not down Luescher for the second consecutive season, settling for an unfinished match.

No. 102 Olsen was up 5-2 after taking the first set in 6-4 fashion before a couple of lost breakpoints and unforced errors tied the set at 5-5. Play would stop here, as the match was ultimately decided in Washington’s favor.

Once doubles and singles play had officially come to close on Sunday, the Huskies had only dropped one set to the Ducks.

Washington hits the road this week for a quick road trip to Utah, where they will face BYU, their final non-conference opponent of the season, on Thursday, April 6, at 11 a.m.

Reach reporter Sophia Pilot at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sophia_pilot

