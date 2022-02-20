Huskies fix late-game hiccups to grab first conference win against ASU

Senior Day proved to be a dream come true for the Washington women’s basketball team.
The Huskies (6-14,1-11 Pac-12) were able to turn things around in their last home conference game of the season, which also proved to be their first conference victory, winning 74-69 to break a massive 0-11 losing streak.
The Sunday afternoon win was head coach Tina Langley’s first in Pac-12 play.
“I’m very excited for them to get to celebrate,” Langley said. “I don’t think there’s anything we wanted more than to see them smile and celebrate; and you want that because you’re working hard.”
Washington’s play was strong in the first quarter, but was not explosive enough on either end of the court to prevent the Sun Devils (12-12, 4-7 Pac-12) from snatching a six-point lead.
That lead accumulated into a 10-point deficit for Washington early in the second quarter, but decreased again to one with less than four minutes to play until the half.
Junior forward Haley Van Dyke, the team’s lead scorer with a total of 18 points, gave the Huskies a one-point lead with a backdoor cut and layup. The half ended with Washington down by two, and going 13-25 from the field, compared to ASU’s 14-35.
The score remained tight throughout the third quarter, with UW looking to build off of the second-half progress that it displayed in it’s narrow nine-point loss to No. 8 Arizona on Friday. Freshman forward Alexis Whitfield got things revved up for the Huskies with a late three-pointer.
The team finally found the drive it needed to take a seven-point lead, after freshman guard Jayda Noble threw in an easy layup and secured the and1 in the last few seconds of the quarter.
“[Noble’s] got unlimited potential,” Langley said. “We see that her toughness, her willingness to do whatever is required of her on the floor is really neat. I think she started to recognize the player she can be on both ends of the floor.”
Both teams kept their foot on the gas in the fourth quarter, but the Huskies were able to overcome a couple of consecutive turnovers to solidify a three-point lead in the final 30 seconds of the game, with noticeable progress made on the defensive end of the court.
The win was solidified after Van Dyke drew a foul and hit both free throws as the clock counted down, contributing to the teams 12-12 run from the line. The Huskies topped the Sun Devils offensively, with each team shooting 52% and 40% respectively.
“I think that young these ladies have earned the belief in themselves,” Langley emphasized. “They work, really, really hard every day.”
Langley was particularly proud of the way her freshman players, especially Whitfield and Noble, have grown and performed as the season continues, and highlighted their extensive contributions to the team’s execution and cohesiveness.
“We’re all proud of the way we keep working,” Langley said. “Freshman grow the most during the season, and you can see them just kind of taking off. And the commitment to the defensive end of the floor this team has made is really special as well, and those two young ladies have made that commitment.”
Senior guard Missy Peterson also had something to say about her younger teammates’ progress over the year.
“Those are two girls that care so much about our team, and the people around them, that individual success doesn’t get in the way of them,” Peterson said. “So when they pour into us, you can really see their growth…[and] aside from just how statistically good they are, they’re really good people, and they make our team better.”
Washington will take on California for the second time this season on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Berkeley, and will face No. 2 Stanford on Saturday at noon.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.