Huskies give up eight runs in extra innings to split doubleheader

The No. 8 Washington softball team fell to No. 18 Kentucky in the second game of its doubleheader Thursday in a thrilling game that was blown open in extra innings.

After failing to take advantage of big scoring opportunities all game, the Wildcats (7-2-1) delivered multiple RBI singles in the eighth to secure an 11-3 win over the Huskies (10-3).

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan (4-0) struck out four, while allowing two runs, in her fourth career start before being replaced by junior Lindsay Lopez (2-2) in the fifth inning.

The Huskies struck first in the first inning, with sophomore Kinsey Fiedler picking up an RBI walk with two outs. Washington was unable to capitalize as runners were stranded on all bases as it took a 1-0 run into the second inning.

After a quiet second inning, senior Baylee Klingler showcased her power in the third.

With no runners on and one out, Klingler crushed a solo shot to right field for her third home run of the season. The run lifted Washington to a 2-0 lead.

The Wildcats responded instantly in the fourth.

On the first pitch she saw, sophomore Taylor Ebbs swung for the fences, crushing a line drive over centerfield. Kentucky capitalized with runners in scoring position, securing a two-out RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.

Kentucky rode its momentum into the fifth after UW made a pitching change for Lopez, hitting an RBI single to take a 3-2 lead. The Huskies were able to stand the runners with the bases loaded and limit the damage.

The Huskies trailed all the way until the bottom of the sixth, before Fiedler came up to the plate with one out.

Fiedler skied the ball into right field, barely making its way over the fence to tie the game with a clutch solo home run. The Huskies went into the seventh inning tied 3-3.

Both sides would suffer quick 1-2-3 innings in the seventh inning to send the game into extras.

The Wildcats broke it open in the eighth inning, delivering five RBI singles that led to eight runs to put the game out of reach for the Huskies.

Lynch leads the way with a no-hitter for the Huskies in Game 1

The Washington softball team faced up against Bethune-Cookman (1-9) in the first game of its doubleheader on Thursday.

Senior pitcher Kelley Lynch (1-1) was unhittable on Thursday for the Huskies, dismantling the Wildcats’ offense with 13 strikeouts in five innings and earning her first career no-hitter. Lynch also led the way behind the plate, totaling two hits with four RBIs and two runs.

It was a scoring barrage early for the Huskies, as everything was clicking for the offense en route to a 16-0 victory. Six different Huskies produced RBIs, led by sophomore Rylee Holtorf going 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs.

The Huskies capitalized early on the Wildcats (1-9), as Lynch would take advantage with the bases loaded to deliver a two-out, two-RBI double to give herself early run support. After a walk loaded the bases again for UW, Holtorf secured a double to left field, scoring two more runners.

The Huskies were not done with their two-out rally, as they took advantage of defensive mistakes. An RBI single from freshman Brooklyn Carter led to an extra run following a throwing error from the pitcher, scoring two more runs. Washington entered the second inning with a 6-0 lead and all the momentum.

The Huskies rode that momentum into the second inning.

Klingler led things off with a double to center field, and the bases were once again loaded for Lynch with no outs. Lynch delivered with a 2-RBI single, advancing a runner to third who would eventually score after a sacrifice fly to make it a 9-0 lead for the Huskies.

An RBI triple from Holtorf scored Lynch from first, and junior Avery Hobson picked up an RBI fielder’s choice to increase the lead to 11-0 entering the third inning.

The Huskies put the icing on the cake in the bottom of the fourth inning.

After two unearned runs following a fielder's choice and a wild pitch, Huskey crushed a no-doubt three run home run to left field to extend the lead to 16-0.

Washington will look to rebound following its tough loss to Kentucky during its second straight doubleheader on Friday, when they face Long Beach State at 3 p.m. and UC San Diego at 5:30 p.m.

