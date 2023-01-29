Huskies hang on for narrow win in the desert

The Washington women’s basketball team has found itself on the wrong side of many neck-and-neck contests.

Last Friday, it was an overtime loss to USC. Two days before that, it was a four point loss to No. 9 UCLA. The list goes on. But Sunday afternoon, UW wouldn’t be denied the victory in a 55-53 win over Arizona State.

In their typical fashion, it was defense which kept the Huskies (11-9, 3-7 Pac-12) in the game. The Sun Devils (7-14, 0-10 Pac-12) shot just 33% on the afternoon, and a paltry 30% in the second half.

In some of its previous games, UW’s strong defense couldn’t close it out late in the game, leading to heartbreaking losses.

With a two point lead and 19 seconds remaining in Tempe, it was the moment of truth for the Huskies. UW forced an ASU miss, but the Sun Devils grabbed an offensive rebound, and subsequently called timeout.

With one final chance, an ASU jumper didn’t fall, and the buzzer finally sounded. This time, UW had come up with a stop at the end of the game to put a bowtie on the win.

It was a relieving, much-needed win for the Huskies to snap a three-game losing streak, and it was just their second road win of the season.

While UW won the game on the back of its defense, it put together a respectable effort on offense as well, shooting 46% from the field.

It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows though, as the Huskies started off on the wrong foot, and found themselves trailing after the first quarter, 19-14. By halftime, their deficit was 28-24. Then came the third quarter, in which UW charged ahead with its best quarter on both sides of the ball.

The Huskies’ stifling defense held the Sun Devils to just 2-14 shooting in the third quarter. Meanwhile, led by 6 points on 3-3 shooting from senior Trinity Oliver, UW shot a blistering 56.3% in the period and held a 43-38 lead entering the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, ASU battled back and reclaimed a 49-47 lead. But just when it appeared another game may slip away from UW, key baskets from sophomore Dalayah Daniels, junior Lauren Schwartz, and freshman Hannah Stines provided an answer the Huskies desperately needed to ultimately cling on for the narrow win.

Daniels led the Huskies in scoring, notching 14 points on 7-12 shooting. Stines was the only other UW player in double figures scoring, tallying 10 on an impressive 5-6 from the field.

With a desert win in its back pocket, UW will return home to host Cal on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

