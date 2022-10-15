Huskies having fun as they win eighth straight, 3-0, over Bulldogs

On an afternoon of sunshine in the middle of October, the No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team was sensational in its 12th win of the season over state rivals Gonzaga. Junior Imanol Rosales put in a magisterial shift for a side at the top of its game on Friday, with three assists straight, in the 3-0 victory.

“I thought we were patient and deliberate with how we wanted to play,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “We wanted to kill the game off early. We kept doing our thing, and over the course of the game, we made enough chances to win comfortably.”

In another impressive start to the match, the Huskies (12-0-1, 4-0 Pac-12) looked impeccable with the ball at the onset.The climactic opener came via junior Nic Scardina, with the Bulldogs’ (4-8-1, 0-1-1 WCC) defense charging. Fellow junior Imanol Rosales’ sumptuous ball over the backline fell on a dime for an onrushing Scardina to sweep it into the far corner. Scardina’s fifth goal of the season — and third in the past four matches — gave Clark a breath of relief going into the break, with the visible separation in quality between the two sides now evident in the scoreline.

“That was awesome,” Clark said. “We know we have to get different guys going, and it’s hard ‘cause everyone wants to play, but [Rosales] is a great team player and then he gets his opportunity and assist today, we know we need him, he unlocks defenses with his vision and ability and we gotta keep going.”

With the ball rarely leaving the attacking half, Washington’s brilliance in possession was on full display. The Huskies’ rotating contingent of wingers and strike partnerships continue to wear down dug-in defensive lines to their breaking points regularly. As the constant threat of a break down the flank or the emergence of a gap through the middle loomed over, the Bulldogs progressively found themselves defending deeper into their territory, with the briefest of respites coming as they hammered the ball away, only to fall back in shape.

“We have a lot of confidence right now, and it’s just fun, that’s the one word to describe it,” redshirt senior Lucas Meek said. “Everyone’s enjoying it, and taking it day by day, and throughout the locker room, everyone is finding their roles in the team, so it’s a lot of fun.”

The second half brought much of the same, particularly for Scardina, who secured his brace in the 61st minute with the assist once again from Rosales and redshirt senior Lucas Meek.

Scardina’s place among the premier wingers in the country has become iron-clad over the past two weeks, with his four goals in four matches leading the Huskies in that span, as he opened the scoring with a game-defining goal against No. 5 Stanford and another against No. 21 UCLA.

Rosales garnered his third assist of the day in the final act, as another inch-perfect ball across the box fell kindly to sophomore Ilijah Paul in the 76th minute, extending the lead to three and putting the match to bed. Paul’s ninth of the season broke a recent duck for the prolific striker. After eight goals in as many games, Paul’s last five matches had run dry before his capitalization off of Rosales’ improbable masterpiece in passing.

“I’m just very happy, because I’ve been working hard for this, and three assists is just the reward for it,” Rosales said. “It’s all smiles, all positive attitude, and it’s pretty nice.”

Amongst the dominance of a premier Washington side, sophomore Nate Jones' rise as one of, if not the premier center back in the country, has become undeniable, as the side continues to rack up victories and shutouts through the back half of the season. Alongside senior captain Gio Miglietti, Jones has been a mainstay in the backline. While injuries have forced some rotation in both full back positions, his performances fail to dip in quality and steadily provide the class UW needs to remain at the summit of college soccer.

“Right now, the Pac-12 is top of mind right now,” Meek said. “Every single Pac-12 game is feeling like a national championship, we’re taking it game by game, but super excited.”

With the win today, UW has now accrued 12 wins for the seventh consecutive season, and will look to convert that success into trophies.

The Huskies, poised at first in the Pac-12, will travel to Corvallis, OR to take on the currently fourth place Beavers (4-3-3, 1-1-2 Pac-12) at 6 p.m. as they resume conference contention on the road for the next three matches.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com.Twitter: @RajanHans14

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.