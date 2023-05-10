Huskies hunting to be inaugural Pac-12 tournament champions

Concluding the regular season with a series win over No. 7 Stanford, the No. 5 Washington softball team earned its highest ranking of the season.

Heading into the conference tournament with the second seed, UW is set to face off against Oregon State in the first round.

The Huskies (37-11, 16-8 Pac-12) found their groove just in time in the circle, tossing a pair of shutouts against the Cardinal (39-12, 14-10 Pac-12), and finishing the season with a combined 2.63 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. With freshman pitching sensation Ruby Meylan getting much-needed rest, all four arms will be ready for the tournament.

Meylan (15-5) has given up two runs in her last four appearances and is finding her early-season form at the right time. With a 2.08 ERA and 1.08 WHIP, she has all the tools to be an essential piece of the rotation down the stretch.

Senior Kelley Lynch has been explosive both in the circle and at the plate to end the season. Lynch (9-2) posted a 2.43 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in the circle, while batting .289 with three home runs and 19 RBI. With her clutch three-run blast in the season finale against the Cardinal, Lynch established herself as a key two-way player as the Huskies get deeper into the postseason.

At the end of the day, the offense will go as deep as the fifth-years are willing to take it.

Fifth-year Baylee Klingler has again established herself as one of the most talented players in softball this season, posting a .412 batting average with a 1.232 OPS. Her 11 home runs are tied for the most on the team, along with 43 RBI and 40 runs.

With five multi-hit games in her last seven starts, fifth-year Sami Reynolds will also play a significant role on offense. Batting .378 with eight home runs and 10 doubles, her offensive production can make all the difference in a win or loss.

Below is a preview of each potential matchup with the assumption that the Huskies advance in each round. In a second-seed versus seventh-seed matchup, the Huskies will play their first-ever conference tournament matchup against the Beavers (15-28-1, 6-17-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, May 11, at 12:30 pm.

First round versus Oregon State

The last time Washington faced Oregon State in Corvallis, it won two out of three games, thanks to a game-winning two-run blast from senior Jadelyn Allchin in the top of the seventh in game two. The script was flipped in game three, with the Huskies getting run-ruled, 11-1, in five innings for their most lopsided loss of the season.

The Huskies will be hungry for revenge, utilizing their power-hitting and strong pitching to hopefully advance to the next round.

The Beavers won three of their last six since outdueling the Huskies, with freshman Kaiea Higa going 5 for 12 with a home run, three RBI, and three runs in those victories.

In its previous matchup against Washington, senior Frankie Hammoude led the way for Oregon State, batting 3 for 3 with six RBI and a run, including a two-run blast. The Huskies must deliver in the circle to prevent another surprise offensive eruption from the Beavers in the first round.

Second round versus Utah or California

The Huskies succeeded against both programs at home this season, finishing 5-1 with a lone loss to the Utes (34-13, 15-9 Pac-12). Winning with powerful batting against the Golden Bears (33-18-1, 9-14-1 Pac-12) and lethal pitching against the Utes, the Huskies will be looking for a balance of both to advance to the Pac-12 championship.

The Golden Bears had a good finish since being swept by Washington, going 9-6 down the stretch with junior Tatum Anzaldo leading the way offensively. In her final nine conference games, Anzaldo finished 13 for 32 with two home runs, six runs, and five RBI.

Giving up 36 homers on the season, California may be in for a tough matchup against Washington if the offense stays hot.

After getting swept by UCLA, the Utes picked up a big sweep against Oregon on the road to conclude the regular season.

Junior Aliya Belarde has been the catalyst on offense this season, batting .408 with 15 stolen bases and a team-leading 47 runs. Neutralizing her at the plate will be essential for the Huskies to move on to the championship game.

Coming off a no-hitter against Oregon and posting three complete games in her last four appearances and a complete game against Washington, junior Mariah Lopez has caught fire at the right time for the Utes. If a second-round matchup comes down to these two teams, it will surely be a battle of the aces.

Pac-12 Championship

This potential matchup could be against Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, or Stanford, but it will likely come down to one team.

No. 2 UCLA.

As unstoppable as the Bruins (50-4, 21-3 Pac-12) have been all season, the Huskies outlasted them 4-3 in their conference home opener thanks to solid pitching from Meylan and junior Lindsay Lopez, who combined for ten strikeouts.

Heading into the tournament with 23 straight wins, the Bruins are flying with all the momentum in the world. Three batters are batting above .400 for UCLA, with redshirt junior Maya Brady leading the way.

Brady is batting .456 with 16 home runs and 56 RBIs on the season, posting a 1.392 OPS and cementing herself as one of the best players in the conference. Preventing her from causing damage will be crucial if the Huskies hope to win a Pac-12 championship.

Senior pitcher Megan Faraimo (28-2) has been a superstar in the circle for UCLA, tossing a 1.11 ERA with a .77 WHIP. With 215 strikeouts in 157.2 innings pitched, Washington must take advantage of every possible baserunner to win it all.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.