Huskies inch towards Pac-12 title after barn burner on the farm

Coming into Sunday, the No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team sat four points clear of second place No. 5 Stanford, and a win away from a guaranteed share of the 2022 Pac-12 Championship.

But after 90 minutes, neither side stood on top, and the top-5 matchup ended, 3-3.

In their second meeting of the season, the Huskies (13-0-3, 5-0-2 Pac-12) found stiffer opposition than on Oct. 6, a match in which they trounced the Cardinal (9-2-5, 3-2-4 Pac-12) 3-0, courtesy of a Lucas Meek brace. The earlier meeting between these two sides proved nothing short of tempestuous, with 18 fouls and six yellow cards handed out — the essence of which was not lost on either side come Sunday.

Washington was beaten back early, as home-field advantage seemingly brought the attacking prowess out of a previously impotent attack, and Stanford struck first in the 21st minute. Shane de Flores opened the scoring with an ubiquitous tap-in as sophomore goalkeeper Jadon Bowton failed to corral a fateful rebound.

The Huskies struck back almost immediately, as a spot kick from senior captain Gio Miglietti dispatched into the bottom left brought parity to a matchup between two sides evidently desperate to lay claim to the conference championship.

Alongside the previously documented penalty track record, 32 other fouls were whistled for by the referee —14 more than the previous match — thus, adding to the pre-existing contention between the two sides.

Stanford bit back instantaneously following the leveler, as Connor Evans finished off a brilliantly worked counter attack through the middle of a stranded Washington midfield line, restoring the one goal lead in the 26th minute.

The Huskies were less resolute along the back in Palo Alto, conceding their most goals yet this season in their second road draw this season. Sunday was the first match in which UW conceded multiple goals since the National Championship game last December.

And, in classic footballing fashion, the storm had yet to relent, and 10 minutes later, junior Imanol Rosales’ inswinging free kick found no obstruction in its path but the corner of the netting, as it flew past an unsuspecting Cardinal goalkeeper to even it at 2-2 in the 35th minute. Thus came the end of a scintillating first half during which the Huskies’ found a way back into the match over and over again.

Poor goalkeeping proved the catalyst of the high-scoring day, with more goals than saves between both goaltenders recorded. The net minding seemed nonexistent, and with 16 shots between the sides, both backstops left much to be desired on the pitch.

The second half brought some peace to the pitch, with only two goals and six shots coming in the latter 45. Additionally, both sides found more capability along the backline to repel the approaches of opposing attack.

A bit of a lull fell over the match for the first 25 minutes of the second half, as both sides remained fearful of any game losing mistakes, and neither team seemed poised to break the deadlock.

Despite the hesitance of either side to go out on limb, a breakthrough came in the 70th minute, as Miglietti completed a brace from a powerful header, courtesy of a sophomore Chris Meyers set piece assist from 35 yards away, to put the Huskies up 3-2.

Miglietti’s fourth goal proved the final installment for the Huskies attack, along with Meyers’ third assist in as many consecutive matches. But alas, a win was not on the cards for the lot, as the Cardinal closed with a 79th minute equalizer from Keegan Hughes, heading home to complete the six-goal thriller in sunny California.

UW now needs one win out of their remaining three matches. The team finishes the season with a defense of their home turfThursday, Nov. 3, as they host UCLA at 8 p.m. in Husky Soccer Stadium. The Huskies won 1-0 over UCLA the last time the two met.

