Huskies look for additional production after 12th place finish in Silverado Showdown

The Huskies need far more from the bottom of their lineup.

This was the message head coach Mary Lou Mulflur echoed following another 12th-place finish for the Washington women’s golf team at the Silverado Showdown. The three-day performance of 53-over 917 marks the sixth event the Huskies have finished in 12th or worse this season.

“We didn’t play very well,” Mulflur said. “Obviously, we just couldn’t get anything going from everybody. It takes more than one or two to have a good event, so a little frustrating we didn’t get much help from the bottom of our lineup.”

The lone bright spot Mulflur alluded to was junior Stefanie Deng, who capped off her visit to Wine Country with the lowest score of the tournament for the Huskies — an even-par 72.

“Stefanie [Deng] had a good week; it’s great to see her playing better and with a little more joy and passion, which is fun to see,” Mulflur said.

Deng recorded eight birdies across her three-day stay, with five coming on Wednesday. Her even-par final round vaulted her up the leaderboard, closing the tournament in eighth place with a score of 4-over 220.

The junior was masterful on the long holes, finishing third in the field for par-5 scoring at 4-under par after only needing an average of 4.67 strokes.

Junior Camille Boyd stayed on pace with Deng for birdie production, notching eight of her own, but struggled to limit high scores in each round. In her best performance, a 2-over 74 on Tuesday, she tallied three birdies, but five bogeys ultimately derailed any under-par aspirations.

Boyd pieced together another three birdies in her final round, but in a similar fate, two double-bogeys ended her day at 6-over par. The junior posted an aggregate score of 15-over 231, earning a tie for 53rd.

Granted, the Silverado Resort North Course, the home of the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship, is a challenging course. The final three starters in Washington’s lineup may argue this is an understatement.

The trio finished a combined 61-over par, with their lowest round of the week coming courtesy of senior Brittany Kwon, who notched a 4-over 74 on Wednesday.

“It takes a whole team, you can’t just have one or two players,” Mulflur said. “You have to shoot better than 77 or 78. Not making good decisions leads to strokes adding up. Pretty soon, you look up and you’re shooting 20-over par.”

In a week where nothing was working, the Huskies particularly struggled on par-4’s, needing an average of 4.42 strokes. They finished a combined 62-over par on the 10 par-4 holes.

Northwestern finished on top for the second consecutive tournament, taking home the team title behind a 9-over 873 performance. UCLA’s Zoe Campos earned the individual title with a 5-under 211, awarding her an April exemption to the LPGA’s Chevron Championship.

Now, the Huskies will look to reset before traveling to the Pac-12 Championship hosted at the Papago Golf Club. This will be Washington’s second visit of the year, which Mulflur hopes will pay dividends as it looks to reverse course from recent performances.

“We played down there last year, so it’s been two extra trips,” Mulflur said. “Most of the team is pretty familiar with that golf course, so hopefully, that will be advantageous for us moving into conference play.”

The Pac-12 Championship is set to tee off on Monday, April 17.

Reach Sports Editor Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

