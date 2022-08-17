Huskies look to bounce back from disappointing second season under Van Dyke

After setting an impressive precedent in her first year, head coach Nicole Van Dyke will look to circumvent last year’s disappointing season and lead the Washington women’s soccer team to its previous levels of success in her third go-around.

UW finished with an overall record of 6-8-4 and went 4-4-3 in the Pac-12, subpar compared to the 10-4-4 and 5-3-3 conference record of the season prior. Now, as we head into the first preseason match of 2022, here’s an outlook on what might to expect.

Goalkeepers

To fulfill the role as general of the backline, graduate student Olivia Sekany will once again suit up for the Huskies after starting all 18 games last season. In fact, Sekany tallied the lowest average of goals against in UW history in 2020, passing Hope Solo’s record from 2001.

Despite this impressive feat, Sekany’s production dropped dramatically last season, allowing an average of 1.48 goals per game. But with a fresh start, alongside a more experienced backline, a bounce-back kind of year is more than likely.

Sophomore Olivia Juarez, junior Nicole Smith, and incoming freshman Mia Hamant will fulfill assigned backup roles.

Defenders

In 2020, the UW defense was notably dominant having conceded only 12 goals, the fewest in program history. But despite an almost identical starting lineup the next year, the Huskies underperformed, allowing 29 goals.

From the 2020 backline, graduate student Mary Johnston, senior Kala McDaniel, and redshirt senior Tasia Kravitz will be tasked to reinforce standards from the past, while hopefully recognizing and building off the mistakes of last year.

Expect to see heavy playing time from senior Helena Reischling as well, who nearly led the entire team in minutes last season.

To add some depth to the roster, UW added junior Sophie Dimry, a transfer from Washington State, alongside freshmen Kolo Suliafu, Riley Brown, and Evelina Pettersson.

Midfielders

The midfield will look a little less recognizable, losing key players Olivia Van der Jagt, Jessika Cowart, and Ruby Hellstrom, who all fell within the top-seven in minutes played. Van der Jagt tallied the third most behind Reischling and Sekany with 1,668 minutes.

Aside from players lost, fifth year Karlee Stueckle will help in transition by putting on additional pressure along the wing just as she did last year, tallying three assists in limited minutes.

To fill in, senior Shaye Seyffart, a transfer from Florida, as well as freshmen Chloe Seelhoff, Lucy Newlin, Kelsey Branson, and Tatum Thomason, will all have an opportunity to work their way into the starting lineup.

Forwards

As seen last year, much of the attacking firepower derived from fifth year Summer Yates, who led the Huskies with 15 total points, tallying five goals and five assists. Yates also led with 27 shots on goal.

In order to further support Yates’ offensive production, expect continued high pressure tactics from last season to help create chances off of mistakes further up the field. A transfer from Arizona State, senior Cori Sullivan will be brought in to add additional experience.

Some key returners who might see some more minutes include senior Kyla Ferry, redshirt senior Makena Carr, and redshirt junior Margaux Clarke. Freshmen Hayden Crowley and Alice Sondergaard will also reinforce some more young talent to an otherwise balanced roster.

The first game of the season against Fresno State kicks off at Husky Stadium Thursday, Aug.18 at 7 p.m.

Reach reporter John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02

