Huskies lose end-of-season battle with No.17 UCLA; face Oregon in first round of Pac-12 Tournament

After enduring a gut-wrenching, low-scoring, 47-43 loss to USC in Los Angeles on Thursday night, the Washington women’s basketball team was looking for a quick turnaround in order to close out the regular season on a high note.

It fell just short of that goal, however, surrendering a 70-62 contest to No. 17 UCLA.

The earlier minutes of the first quarter saw the Huskies (15-13, 7-11 Pac-12) down 16-13, with both teams seesawing the ball back and forth.

Freshman guard Hannah Stines ramped up her game in the second quarter, going 2-for-2 from behind the arc to collect six points for Washington. The Bruins' (22-8, 11-7 Pac-12) Kiki Rice also had an impressive quarter, moving from a scoreless state as well to bank in nine points for UCLA.

Senior center Darcy Rees and freshman guard Elle Ladine also began pumping the gas, with Rees going 2-for-2 from the field, and Ladine hitting a crucial shot from downtown. By halftime, both teams seemed to have elevated their game, with UW swooshing in its last five of six shots from the floor, and UCLA making four out of five.

As soon as the third quarter began, the Bruins stole the ball and drove down the court, putting a swift cap on the Huskies’ previous momentum. Then, they proceeded to go on a 7-0 run to put themselves up by seven before the third quarter was halfway through.

Ladine soon after hit her second three-pointer to keep the win within reach for Washington. Senior forward Haley Van Dyke threw in a triple of her own to put her in double digits and keep the Huskies within six points of the Bruins' lead.

Zero made field goals for Washington in the last three minutes of the quarter did not bode well for the team’s spirits as the fourth and final quarter came around. A third Ladine three-pointer left UCLA's lead hanging by a thread at a mere four points with about five minutes to go on the clock, but it was not enough to overtake the Bruins.

Van Dyke finished the afternoon as the Huskies’ lead scorer with 12 total points. Sophomore guard Jayda Noble displayed her scrappiness yet again, leading the team with nine total rebounds.

UCLA shot better than Washington, 48% to 39%. UW shot better from the three-point line, however, rounding out at 44%, with its opponent stuck at 30. Both teams finished with 29 total rebounds apiece.

Head coach Tina Langley has rightfully commended UW’s improvement on both sides of the ball. However, the combination of one too many shot clock violations and subsequent turnovers has essentially been UW’s Achilles heel over the past weekend, and could have cost the Huskies an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

With Saturday’s game marking the end of regular season competition, the next task on the Huskies’ schedule will be a second win over Oregon. The two teams will meet for the second time in less than two weeks in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. The game will be played on March 1 at 2:30 p.m. in Las Vegas, with Washington set as the 8th seed, and Oregon the 9th.

