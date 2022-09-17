Huskies pass test with flying colors in primetime 39-28 win

When the Washington football team made its bus ride over to Husky Stadium on Saturday, it reminded head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Huskies of the obvious: their game against No. 11 Michigan State was a special one.

“We came over the 520 there, and started crossing the lake, and seeing everything backed up, I know the bus I was on, there started kind of already being a vibe of ‘ok, Husky Nation is showing out tonight,” DeBoer said. “It was just hard for us to get here to the stadium. And then when we got out here, we took the field before kickoff, that was special.”

The hoards of purple-clad Husky faithful, which flocked to campus as early as Saturday morning, approached UW’s first legitimate test of its new era with a sense of cautious optimism.

Cautious, because, despite UW winning its first two games convincingly, those games paled in comparison to the test that the top-15 ranked Spartans were set to administer in a primetime, ABC-broadcasted matchup under the lights.

Safe to say, the Huskies (3-0) passed the test. In fact, they aced it, and probably earned some extra credit too, tallying over 500 yards of total offense in the biggest win at Husky Stadium in years, 39-28.

“That was fun. Couldn’t be more proud of these guys, the team, the coaches, they’re having a lot of fun in that locker room right now,” DeBoer said. “They continue to show how much they want it, and build that confidence and energy, and it showed in how they came out of the blocks right away.”

The Huskies certainly didn’t need any extra time to gain their footing, with an opening drive touchdown, an eight yard pass from junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to redshirt freshman wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk alleviating any pre-test anxiety that may have lingered.

On its next drive UW drove down the field again, and brought the ball to the MSU 1-yard line for first-and-goal. But needing just three feet to expand their 7-0 lead, the Huskies came up short on four consecutive running plays.

It became emblematic that, on a night in which UW averaged just 2.9 yards per carry, “pass” became the bubble most commonly chosen in the multiple-choice test of a game.

The pass-heavy formula was a successful one, given star-in-the-making Penix Jr. proved his hot start to the season wasn’t a flash in the pan. Penix Jr. completed 24 of 40 passes for 397 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions, bringing his season total to 10 touchdown passes through just three games.

“I felt great. Going into this week, we knew we could beat anybody,” Penix Jr. said. “It didn’t matter the team that they put in front of us, we just wanted to come out here and execute–it’s not about me, I couldn’t do it without my O-Line, [which allowed] no sacks.”

If the Huskies’ offense–and amped up crowd, for that matter–needed any extra ammunition, it was provided when the Spartans (2-1), after making a goal-line stand, relinquished the momentum back to UW, getting tripped up in their own end zone for a safety.

With a 9-0 lead, Penix Jr. and the Huskies promptly drove back down the field, and this time punched it in from the goal-line, with a one yard touchdown rush from sophomore Cameron Davis making it 16-0 Washington.

On “purple out” night at Husky Stadium, momentum was certainly wearing a purple shade, and that momentum was uninterrupted on UW’s next drive, when Penix Jr. delivered a 19-yard touchdown strike to graduate transfer Wayne Taulapapa.

The extra point snap was mishandled, but a 22-0 lead had been established nonetheless, and any doubts that fans had before kickoff had been extinguished.

Michigan State’s offense finally made some headway, and got on the board with a fourth down touchdown pass late in the second quarter, followed by a 2-point conversion, to whittle the UW lead to 22-8 lead. The 1:30 remaining in the first half, however, was ample for Penix Jr., who led the Huskies on a buzzer-beating touchdown drive, hitting Polk for a 17-yard score in the end zone with just four seconds left in the half.

“I knew we had no timeouts, the clock was ticking under 10 seconds,” Penix Jr. said. “I knew I couldn’t take a sack, and I didn’t want to risk running the ball because I didn’t want to risk not getting a spike off, so I was either gonna throw it away or find the end zone, and [Polk] popped open.”

Find the end zone, they did. And after the Spartans scored a touchdown on their first drive of the second half, the Huskies, and Polk, found the end zone yet again.

This time, it was a 53-yard fling from Penix Jr. to Polk, giving Polk his third receiving touchdown of the game, the first time a UW receiver had caught three scores since 2017.

The offense had done their job, and then some. The game was then rested in the hands of the UW defense, which stopped the MSU offense three consecutive times in a variety of methods: Punt, turnover on downs, and interception.

The Spartans did manage two late touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late, as the Huskies held on for the 11-point victory.

Last year, a pair of late-game scores relinquished to the opposition may have spelt doom for the Huskies. This time, the only harm was a slightly more blemished box score, and maybe a few points of extra credit docked.

But Washington, which faced doubts as to whether it could manage a test as formidable as Michigan State, answered with a resounding yes.

And sure, every game matters equally. However, DeBoer and the Huskies, who improved to 3-0, secured a landmark win in their first season in front of a packed stadium, and will almost certainly enter the AP Top 25, would be excused for thinking this one meant just a little extra.

“Fired up for these guys, we’ve just got even more to build off of,” DeBoer said. “We’ve got belief and trust and understanding of what we’re capable of doing and this journey we’re on. We’ve got a fired up locker room.”

DeBoer and Washington will look to continue their perfect start when Pac-12 play begins against Stanford on Saturday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. at Husky Stadium.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

