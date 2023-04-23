Huskies playing loose as spring ball comes to a close

Michael Penix Jr. took his seat in front of the sprawling purple backdrop.

Moments after the spring preview came to a close, the senior was the first to arrive in the media room for a brief press conference. With reporters in tow, the star quarterback made small talk as each took their respective seats.

Eventually, the green light was given and the questions arrived, with Penix Jr. answering everything from the arrival of first-year players to championship expectations. Each one was handled with grace, albeit littered with the occasional cliche.

But, the one question Penix Jr. struggled to answer came courtesy of an audience member who failed to abide by any of the media expectations.

“Mike, right here.”

He spent most of the press conference chatting with a nearby associate and was dressed head-to-toe in purple, but the final question was still awarded to him.

“Having a guy like Rome [Odunze] in the locker room, I mean, he’s so funny. Is it hard to concentrate day in and day out when a guy like that is cracking jokes and getting you riled up?”

Penix Jr. couldn’t contain himself. A few words in, the senior accepted his fate and put his head in his hands, laughing at yet another antic from his top wide receiver, junior Rome Odunze.

The interaction epitomized the joyous atmosphere that surrounded the Washington football team following Saturday’s spring preview.

For an unsuspecting onlooker, it hardly appeared apparent that Washington had just exited the first competition in Husky Stadium in five months. The Huskies are having fun and playing loose, and there’s plenty of reasons as to why.

“I would say it’s because of the maturity level and understanding of the offense,” Penix Jr. said. “I feel with everybody coming back, having the offense already memorized, and just coming off of a good season. Last year was new coaches, and everything was different for a lot of guys that were just trying to adjust and get used to the offense. This season, the offense is already just playing a lot faster.”

Odunze echoed a similar sentiment, expanding on how the roster is eager to benefit from a second season under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

“Last year was about implementing the offense and doing it their way,” Odunze said. “And now, we got little things with the personnel and know exactly how the players can play in a game. It allows them to characterize certain plays for certain individuals; that way, we can excel even better and put people in a position to make plays. That’s exactly what we’re doing, and doing more of what kept giving us that success.”

Beyond a more comprehensive understanding of the playbook, Penix Jr. is reaping the rewards of a concrete understanding of this fall’s depth chart.

Penix Jr. was immersed in the thick of a quarterback battle last season, which impaired his ability to build camaraderie with a specific group around him. After last season’s prolific campaign, the senior is basking in the connections he’s able to develop this spring.

“At this time last year, I had just got here, and I was competing for the number one spot,” Penix Jr. said. “It was tough in the spring to really get comfortable with one group, because it was always switching up between going with the one, twos, and threes. Being able to have all those opportunities and reps so we can continue to build those connections, that way, we can get better each and every day.”

But beyond reps with the first team, the title awards more time spent alongside Odunze. The two have never been tighter, and both believe they can improve on a breakout campaign last season.

Odunze accredits this to countless hours spent in the weight room last season, where he looked to improve his speed and agility with additional muscle. Head strength and conditioning coach Ron McKeefery brought the junior up to the 215 range, a spot he says he’s never felt better.

“It feels good. I really had a seamless transition,” Odunze said. “I haven’t felt it too much, other than people bouncing off of me and being able to deliver hits better, blocks, and stuff like that. Hopefully, I can use my strength to my advantage.”

All this is to say that there’s an aura of confidence that exudes from the Huskies. An additional year underneath an offense that accumulated 39.7 points per game last season and an offseason full of improvements leaves behind a roster that is raring to demonstrate what it's capable of.

“For us, we’re not going to sell ourselves short,” Odunze said. “We know with this talent, we know with this coaching staff, we know with this hunger, we can get there. That’s not to say we’re not going to hit some adversity through this journey, but we're not afraid to shy from the top.”

With a roster this talented, the championship talks are bound to occur. But for now, the Huskies are playing for one another. Penix Jr. takes the time to touch on the love that flows throughout the roster, which begins with Odunze’s locker room antics and extends to the turf.

With summer camp in sight, the camaraderie between the group has never been stronger. And for opposing sidelines, that’s a scary sight.

Reach Sports Editor Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

