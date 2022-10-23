Huskies rebound to sweep Wildcats

The No. 15 Washington volleyball team was in need of a triumph following Friday night’s midseason loss to Arizona State.

On Sunday afternoon, the Huskies were able to put together a convincing sweep over Arizona, winning the match 3-0.

“Things that we know are our strengths showed up today,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “In that kind of match, I think we’ll do pretty well”.

The Huskies (15-5, 7-3 Pac-12) drastically improved on the core qualities they typically have locked down, but that were missing from Friday night — especially in terms of serving.

“Unfortunately, we were really error-prone on Friday,” Cook said. “To create that [serving] pressure without missing is a big deal for us.”

The team kept service errors to a minimum Sunday, and managed to record a total of nine aces. Redshirt freshman Audra Wilmes was a standout on the service line, while also delivering in attacking and blocking.

“Young players will always surprise you when you give them opportunities,” Cook said. “[Audra] did a nice job hitting some balls hard … and showing off the best of who she is.”

With limited career starts under her belt, Wilmes contributed eight kills and hit 0.615 overall on Sunday afternoon.

The Huskies established the tone early, and remained in control for the first set’s entirety, taking it from the Wildcats, 25-16, after sophomore outside hitter Emoni Bush finished it off with her third kill of the match.

In set two, Bush completely stepped up and tripled her total kills from set one, contributing nine points for the Huskies. It was a valuable adjustment for Bush and the team, as the Huskies remained close with the Wildcats.

Washington took advantage of Arizona's multiple second set errors, but also ended up with a few of its own, which allowed Arizona to remain in reach.

A net violation towards the end of the second set by Arizona setter Emery Herman allowed the Huskies to stay ahead, but then back-to-back kills from the Wildcats (12-9, 2-8 Pac-12) brought Arizona within one point of UW.

That was the closest the Wildcats got, however, as UW senior setter Ella May Powell set the ball to Bush for the deciding two kills.

Washington continued to execute on the serving side, and completely outplayed Arizona in a convincing final set. The team recorded a staggering seven service aces, including four from Bush.

The set ended with a solo block by senior middle blocker Marin Grote, who solidified the match for Washington.Grote didn’t take nearly as many swings Sunday afternoon as she had been in recent matches, which Cook noted postgame.

“On Friday, we gave her the ball a bunch, but today, her back tightened up a little bit,” Cook said. “We really wanted to stretch the net out with our outsides … so it left a lot of room for the outsides to be good today.”

UW looks to continue its success during its upcoming weekend at home, where the Huskies are set to face Cal on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

Reach reporter Madison Rockwell at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @madisonroc18

