Huskies recover from power outage, claim victory in final moments

Eight seconds.

That’s the amount of time the Washington football team led for on Friday night.

After a cat-and-mouse game with Oregon State for the entire night, kicker Peyton Henry’s go-ahead 22 yard field goal sailed through the uprights with just eight seconds left to secure a 24-21 win.

“At the start of the fourth quarter, when it was still tied, I was just visualizing being in that situation,” Henry said. “Mentally getting ready for it, because I knew it was going to come down to a single kick, so I was ready to go.”

The final eight seconds were set up by the previous four minutes and 25 seconds–that’s the amount of time it took junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) to methodically march from their own 3-yard line to the opposite end of the field.

On the drive, UW converted on three separate third downs, from distances of eight, seven, and six yards out. The final conversion, which came from Oregon State’s 21-yard line, found the outstretched arms sophomore running back Cameron Davis, who dove for the catch, and the exact yardage necessary to prolong the drive.

“We run that play a lot, and I knew I was going to be open just based off of the defensive personnel and coverages,” Davis said. “I knew I was going to have to make a play on the ball, and when Mike [Penix] threw it, I just locked in.”

The drive wasn’t flashy, nor was it explosive. But with 18 plays, the Huskies meticulously inched the ball forward, and bled the clock down to the final eight seconds.

“We have the players that will continuously grind and execute that play, and make the play that’s needed to extend the drive,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “It came to the point where we got out of our own territory, where we knew, ‘this is now in our court.”

The offense hadn’t been perfect in the gusty atmosphere. It didn’t quite live up to its stat-stuffing repertoire by running up the scoreboard. At times, like when Penix Jr. threw a pick-six near the end of the first half, or when UW turned the ball over on downs on the following drive, they looked entirely out of sync coming off of a bye week.

The pick-six, which gave Oregon State a 14-7 lead and killed Washington’s momentum, was one of two plays which could have derailed the entire game for the Huskies.

The second play wasn’t an interception, but it was equally momentum killing. On 3rd and 10, a would-be-sack was wiped away by a facemask penalty, extending an Oregon State drive which resulted in the Beavers (6-3, 3-3 Pac-12) reclaiming a 21-14 lead.

UW gained its momentum right back, with a drive just under four minutes resulting in a 4-yard touchdown run by graduate running back Wayne Taulapapa.

With the game tied back up at 21 and 11:36 remaining, the Huskies were rolling with momentum yet again.

Then the lights went out.

For upwards of 15 minutes, with 11-minutes left in a tie game of a pivotal Pac-12 matchup, the two teams were on standby at about 10:20 p.m.

Some danced along to Hannah Montana. Some went back through pregame routines. Penix Jr. made a beeline for the nearest heater. And DeBoer tried to recapture the momentum.

“The biggest thing I was probably trying to address with the guys was how hard they had fought to make it a 21-21 score,” DeBoer said. “And we had just gained the momentum, and just to get their minds back on how it felt, even though it was 30 minutes real time, on where we were at.”

Miley Cyrus shouldn’t necessarily expect a thank-you note anytime soon, but whatever the Huskies did to stay focused, it worked.

The defense, which had held its own for the majority of the game, and held Oregon State to just 87 yards passing, stood firm again with the game on the line.

On the Beavers’ final two full drives, both in the fourth quarter, the Huskies defense forced a punt and preserved the tie.

The Huskies’ 92-yard journey to taking the lead didn’t begin until five minutes remained, but the efforts from the defense for the previous 55 minutes had made the final five possible.

“I thought in the first half, the two possessions, I think they were back to back,” DeBoer said. “We got off the field after the blocked punt, and the possession before that, we got off the field as well on a fourth down. I thought those were ones that just kept us in the game. It kept us in a one-score disadvantage, but one score is all we needed really to stay in it.”

The defense kept the Huskies in it, and Penix Jr. and the offense ultimately capitalized with the poetic final drive.

“It was no doubt in anybody’s mind in that huddle that we were going to go down and put some points on the board,” Penix Jr. said. “That’s the thing about this team and this offense, those guys never quit. Those guys are always going to fight all the way until the end, and they show it over and over again.”

The narrow win was the third consecutive win for the Huskies, and one with hefty implications at the season’s inflection point. Moving to 7-2, UW inches closer to the “haves” category of the conference than the “have-nots,” and will likely move into the top 25 before a clash next week at Oregon. The win also keeps the Huskies squarely in the race for the Pac-12 title with three games remaining.

“These are the games, we’ve been talking about it all week, just November, and how crucial of a month that is for every football program every season,” sophomore receiver Rome Odunze said. “You’ve gotta grind through the weather, grind through the injuries that have come through the season, and for the team to do what we did is definitely going to propel us forward.”

Play stopped for 20 minutes. The game took almost four hours. All that ultimately mattered was the final eight seconds.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.