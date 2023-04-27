Huskies ride one-hit shutout to nonconference victory

In a midweek nonconference showdown, it took shutout pitching to help the No. 10 Washington softball team squeak past Seattle University in a 3-0 victory on Wednesday night.

Although it was an away matchup for the Huskies (34-10, 14-7 Pac-12), they felt right at home with the weather floating above 60 degrees in Seattle. The Redhawks (27-18, 8-10 WAC) could not get anything going offensively, producing only a single hit at the plate.

Senior Jadelyn Allchin continued her streaky run over her last few appearances, finishing 2 for 4 with an RBI triple and a two-out double. Fifth-years Sami Reynolds and Madison Huskey picked up a pair of hits, with Huskey scoring two runs.

Junior pitcher Lindsay Lopez (9-2) had her best start of the season, tossing five shutout innings while allowing no walks, one hit, and striking out five batters. Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan was excellent in relief, earning her sixth save after tossing three strikeouts in two perfect innings.

It didn’t take long before the Huskies found themselves on the board.

After Huskey singled and advanced to second on a groundout, Allchin delivered big with a two-out RBI triple to give the Huskies a 1-0 advantage.

With no outs in the second inning, senior Brooke Nelson advanced to third after a leadoff single up the middle. Freshman Sydney Stewart drew a walk and both runners advanced to scoring position, but they were left stranded to end the inning.

Washington had another opportunity to add a couple of runs in the third after Allchin hit a two-out double and fifth-year SilentRain Espinoza drew a walk, but a pop-out to second base left a pair of runners stranded for a second consecutive inning.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, the Redhawks finally secured their first and only hit of the game. Lopez prevented any damage by forcing a groundout to second, which ended up being her last batter of the night.

In the sixth inning, the Huskies capitalized off their dangerous baserunning abilities.

After Nelson drew a walk, freshman Brooklyn Carter came in to pinch-run and immediately showcased her speed by stealing second base for her 24th steal of the season. After a sacrifice bunt advanced Carter to third, a wild pitch brought her home to extend the lead to 2-0.

Washington added one more insurance run in the seventh after Huskey and Reynolds hit back-to-back singles. A one-out sacrifice fly scored a runner, but Reynolds was thrown out at home to end the inning.

Meylan closed out the game as she does best, tossing a pair of swinging strikeouts before forcing a groundout to close out the game and give the Huskies their 34th win of the season.

Washington will have one more regular season, nonconference matchup against Utah Valley before concluding the season with a marquee matchup against Stanford. Sunday’s matchup against the Wolverines (17-25, 10-8 WAC) is set for 11 a.m. at Husky Softball Stadium.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.