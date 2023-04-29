Huskies secure series win over USC with eighth-inning comeback

Late-game comebacks are becoming a regular occurrence for the Washington baseball team.

After falling into an early 4-0 deficit to visiting USC in Game 2 of the series, which soon after deepened to five runs, UW never ceased to inch its way back. Particularly, the Huskies came up clutch in the eighth inning with a four-run burst, eventually coming out on top, 7-6.

Saturday’s victory came on the heels of a 10-inning slugfest that saw Washington emerge with a 14-12 success on Friday night. For the Huskies, it’s a sign of their ability to respond to a deficit.

“We battled really hard against their bullpen last night,” head coach Jason Kelly said. “It wasn’t mentally exhausting for us, because [we won], but it did give us confidence going into those later innings.”

Sophomore shortstop Cam Clayton, who went 3 for 5 at the plate and earned three RBI for the Huskies (24-13, 10-9 Pac-12), played a crucial role in guiding his teammates to solidify the series win.

“It feels great,” Clayton said. “Especially since we went to Stanford last week and dropped that one, and the week before we didn’t get to play the Arizona State Sunday game — that wasn’t great, so to come out and take the first two was awesome.”

USC grabbed the lead during the first two innings, scoring in the first off of a Washington error, and again in the second with a solo home run. UW finally got on the board in the bottom of the third frame, but not after the Trojans (25-16-1, 11-9 Pac-12) had already added two more runs of their own to the scoreboard.

Another untimely error in the fifth inning was committed by UW, but fortunately was not enough to allow USC any extra scores. The sixth, however, during which the Huskies recorded their third error, was when the Trojans were able to clock in an additional two runs and increase their lead to 6-1.

“It’s uncharacteristic of us,” Kelly said of the team’s multiple early-game errors and slip ups. “We haven’t done that this year, so it’s not something that we’re going to address. Those guys just need to play free, they need to play fast, and continue to play the way they’ve played.”

Come the bottom of the sixth, it was yet again Clayton’s time to shine. He cut USC’s lead to 6-3 with a two-run single. Freshman right-handed pitcher Grant Cunningham soon relieved starting pitcher Kiefer Lord, who raked in an applaudable 10 total strikeouts for Washington before he left the mound.

Freshman Jeter Ybarra opened the bottom of the frame with a base hit, and Clayton came through again in the bottom of the eighth with another base knock. Fellow sophomore AJ Guerrero and redshirt junior Johnny Tincher scored two more runs with singles of their own. The bases remained loaded up until the end of the inning, and junior Coby Morales lined out to steal the team’s seventh run before the inning came to a close.

“We knew we were going to have to come out,” Clayton said. “They’re a really good team that hits really well. I knew we were gonna have to come out firing on all cylinders. We got to do that, and it was awesome. We got to the bullpen, and next thing you know, guys just start hitting.”

“[It’s] very tough to sweep anybody, especially a great team like them,” Kelly said. “[It’s] tough to sweep in this conference. So if we can throw some more strikes tomorrow, and come out and swing the bats, then we’ll play them inning for inning, and see what goes.”

The UW-USC series finale is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Husky Ballpark.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

