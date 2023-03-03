Huskies set 21st century run record in Kelly’s home head coaching debut

Jason Kelly’s return to Montlake went according to plan Friday evening.

“It felt like it used to — rainy, a little cold,” Kelly said. “But good to see the boys come out and score some runs, and good to be back and kind of get the first one out of the way. Exciting to be at home.”

Kelly’s statement that the Washington baseball team scored “some runs” was just a bit of an understatement. In the home debut for the new head coach, UW unloaded for its first 30-run game of the 21st century in a 32-7 win over Northern Colorado.

Kelly was dead accurate, however, about the weather. On an evening in which the temperature dipped below 40 degrees and the rain pelted down for the first several innings, fans evacuated their seats and instead took shelter in the covered concourse area.

It was a traditional early-March day to remind Kelly about Seattle’s endearing climate, and it sparked debate as to whether a full nine innings would be played.

It didn’t matter anyway, because for all intents and purposes, the game was over after the first inning.

In that first inning, the Huskies (6-2) piled up 11 runs, with a list of scoring plays longer than any reasonable grocery list. Among those first inning runs, one came via bases loaded walk, five came on base hits, and four came on errors and wild pitches by the Bears (2-4).

The umpires didn’t call the game right then and there, but they may as well have.

The bottom of the second brought more of the same for UW, although, this time, it scored four runs on walks, one run on a hit by pitch, four runs on hits, and two runs via errors, totaling 10 runs total in the second inning.

By the time the second inning ended, with over an hour of real time elapsed, a dizzying assortment of Washington hits and Northern Colorado blunders had left the Huskies with an almost comical 21-2 lead. It was only going to get more comical.

UW scored two more runs in the third inning, both off of UNC errors. It scored three more in the fourth inning on a 3-run home run, then took a three-inning siesta before unloading six more runs in the bottom of the eighth just for good measure, ending with an unheard of 32-run performance.

“It doesn’t matter who you’re playing,” Kelly said. “For us to kind of keep our discipline, take free bases like we did, take hit by pitches like we did, and then come up with hits, that's good for our guys. It doesn't matter who we're playing, we need to do those things."

Hidden in the bloated box score, which includes a 4 for 4 day from redshirt junior McKay Barney and a multi-RBI performance from 10 different players, one particularly special footnote could be found.

Freshman Sam DeCarlo produced a 6-RBI performance, going 3 for 4 and hitting the first home run of his collegiate career, a 3-RBI shot over the left-center field wall in the fourth inning.

“I knew it would happen eventually,” DeCarlo said with a wide smile. “Off the bat, it’s a feeling like no other. I don’t know how to describe it.”

DeCarlo has received significant playing time in the early season for the Huskies, already having started in six of UW’s eight games. The California native has already made an impact, but he was initially a late find in the recruiting cycle by Kelly.

“We got lucky on him,” Kelly said. “The school he was committed to got a new coach, and, so, he opened his recruitment. We went hard on him in the summer — coach Silverman had seen him in the summer and we knew he was a great player.”

DeCarlo’s milestone may have been easy to miss in the fold of 32 runs, but it was present, nonetheless.

It was also the fifth consecutive win for Washington, which will have the chance to pick up two more in a doubleheader against Northern Colorado on Saturday, March 4 beginning at 12:05 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

