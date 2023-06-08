Huskies set to cap off outdoor season with 20 entries in NCAA Outdoor Championships

A historic season for the Washington track and field team will come to a close this weekend at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas.

The Huskies look to add one more impressive showing to cap off a year that set 19 school records and secured the first Pac-12 title in program history. The field will be loaded with purple and gold as UW sends 20 athletes to Austin — just one shy of USC’s Pac-12 leading 21.

The Montlake athletes are set to compete against a stacked field, most notably the Arkansas Razorbacks, whose 18 entries and No. 1 ranking are set to dominate throughout the weekend.

Athletes to watch this weekend

Joe Waskom: The junior from Snoqualmie, WA., will look to defend his NCAA title in the 1,500 meters. Waskom enters the championships with the second-best personal record of the field at 3:35.86. The junior’s race is scheduled for 8:12 p.m. on Friday, June 9.

Sam Ellis: As a member of the Princeton track team, Ellis placed third in the 1,500 meters at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships. This year, the senior will compete in the 800-meter — two and a half weeks after securing his individual title in the Pac-12 Championship. Ellis will compete on Friday, June 9, at 9:14 p.m.

Ida Eikeng: All eyes will be on the Norwegian athlete as she aims to finally bring a crown to Montlake. With a second-place finish in last year’s heptathlon, Eikeng certainly appears ready to strike after breaking her own personal record twice this season. The heptathlon events will be held on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10.

Kayley DeLay: The Yale transfer looks to build upon a third-place finish at the Pac-12 Championships in the 3,000 meters. She’s set a precedent for finishing near the top, as she was runner-up in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at last year's NCAA Outdoor Championships. The senior’s race is set for Saturday, June 10, at 8:24 p.m.

