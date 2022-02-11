Huskies snag double-digit win against Sun Devils

A three from PJ Fuller.
That’s all it took for the Washington men’s basketball team to find its groove during its first meeting with Arizona State of the season Thursday. Fuller, who started his first game of the season in the wake of fellow guard Daejon Davis’ absence due to a shoulder injury, found UW’s second basket of the night from deep in the right corner.
The shot brought the Huskies (13-9, 8-4 Pac-12) up 5-2, and they didn’t lose the lead for the remaining 38 minutes of the game.
“They’re growing,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “We’re getting better. Tonight with Daejon not playing, other guys stepped up and played a huge role. I thought PJ was great, I thought Cole was great.”
From start to finish offense clicked for the Huskies, who held a double-digit lead for nearly the entire game and finished up 87-64. The Sun Devils (7-15, 3-9 Pac-12) pulled their ongoing large deficit to seven at the start of second half, but it wasn’t enough to lapse a cohesive defense put on by the Huskies.
From Fuller’s shot on, UW played with confidence in front of its home crowd and fared much better on offense than ASU, which ended 22.7% from three and 39.4% from the field. Hopkins noted that the team hit their long standing goal for defending the three Thursday night.
“They shared it,” Hopkins said. “We played good solid defense. We finally [held to] five threes or less. Finally. So that was a good feeling. They’re showing a lot of growth.”
Washington found 10 steals to stay just on par with its conference play steal average. Four came from junior guard Cole Bajema, who also ended the night with 12 points.
Three other Huskies made it into double digits, including Fuller with a conference-high 16 points. Graduate student guard Terrell Brown Jr. finished with 19 — along with eight assists — and senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. with 15 points.
With his three dunks, redshirt junior forward Riley Sorn was one of seven Huskies to score six or more points.
With about two minutes left in the game and up by 20, Hopkins started drawing from his bench, putting in five players with five combined minutes so far this season along with freshman forward Jackson Grant.
Sophomore guard Dominiq Penn found a quick steal and drove to the rim, but just missed a dunk attempt.
The Huskies finished with a 23 point advantage — their largest win margin of the season.
Next, Washington takes on the leader of the Pac-12, No. 4 Arizona. The last time two teams played was during UW’s early-January conference opener, where UW fell 95-79.
“The great thing about some games is that there’s no motivational talk,” Hopkins said. “There’s no making sure you’re going to be ready, these guys, all the senses will be flying. And that’s what makes these opportunities so special.”
Tip off against No. 4 Arizona is set for Saturday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. at Alaska Airlines arena.
