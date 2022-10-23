Huskies snap road losing streak, earn bowl eligibility with 28-21 win

Saturday night, debuting its shiny new “Husky Royalty” jerseys in Berkeley, the Washington football team didn’t always play like kings.

UW failed to find the end zone throughout the entire first half, and relied on two field goals from senior kicker Peyton Henry to salvage a 6-0 halftime lead over Cal. Luckily, the Huskies’ defense had done its part, shutting out the Golden Bears over the first 30 minutes. But when Cal came out of the gates in the second half with a touchdown drive to deal UW a 7-6 deficit, a familiar sinking feeling began to set in for Washington fans.

Junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies’ offense found their rhythm, and reclaimed a 14-6 lead. But the Golden Bears didn’t go away, and took the game into the fourth quarter tied at 14.

Despite UW’s significant yardage advantage, which ended at 476 to 306, Cal took UW down to the wire, potentially giving it minor heart palpitations in the process. No, UW didn’t have a royal decree over Cal by any means. They did, however, make enough plays when necessary to secure a nail-biting 28-21 win.

“Proud of the guys. [There's things] we can always clean up and be better at, but just ecstatic that we keep fighting,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “I think there’s a belief now that when we have these close games, that we’re going to find a way to win. Lost a couple one-score games early in the season, and now won a couple of closer games at the end.”

The game action may not have looked as slick and polished as their new jerseys, but when the clock hit triple zeroes, the Huskies (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) had cleared several significant hurdles with the win.

They finally got a road win, which had eluded them in 2022, and was just their third road win in the past three seasons. They secured the ever-so-important sixth win, qualifying to play in their first bowl game since 2019. And they will go into their bye week with heads held high, a 6-2 record, and all of their goals still in front of them.

“It all is kind of worlds colliding here,” DeBoer said. “First road win, we’re bowl eligible, going into the bye week, I think all of those things, it was pretty exciting after the game.”

It was fitting that on a night which began with the Huskies’ offense playing its worst half of the season, the game hung in the balance, and came down to the defense needing a stop.

At UCLA, in Washington’s first loss of the season, the game ended with defensive players on the Rose Bowl turf, hanging their heads in defeat. In UW’s second loss, at Arizona State, fourth quarter perils by the Huskies’ defense severely hindered their chances of a comeback victory.

With Saturday’s game in jeopardy, however, as the Huskies clung to a seven-point lead, the defense responded.

Forcing an incompletion on fourth-and-2, the Huskies stopped the Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) for the second consecutive drive, successfully holding onto their fragile 28-21 lead for good.

“We called it, we said ‘at the end of the game, it’s gonna fall on us,’” senior safety Alex Cook said. “We’ve been practicing that, we’ve been harping on that, and I’m so glad that we were able to be blessed with the opportunity to finish the game, and to actually finish the game, it was amazing.”

While the defense ultimately sealed the deal, a look at Penix Jr.’s statline —- 36 of 51, 374 yards passing, two touchdowns, and no interceptions —proves that Washington’s patented offense didn’t slouch, and it had its share of clutch moments as well.

At the start of the fourth quarter, with the game tied at 14, Penix Jr. found sophomore wide receiver Jalen McMillan for a 13-yard score on third-and-13, putting the Huskies up 21-14.

“Before I even snapped the ball, I already knew it was going to be a touchdown. It was just a matter of who was gonna get it,” Penix Jr. said. “J-Mac, he’s a great receiver, he always knows where I want him, and where the coaches want him to be, so it was definitely a great connection.”

The most pivotal, and perhaps the least predictable, play the offense made came just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, when junior running back Richard Newton got his crowning moment.

Facing their second third-down situation of the drive, the Huskies needed just two yards to move the chains. Penix Jr. instead fired a pass to the 20-yard line which awaited Newton, who reeled in the ball, shook two defenders, and stiff-armed his way to a 36-yard touchdown catch.

“From where I was standing, it was so far across the field, I thought he was five yards out of bounds,” DeBoer said. “It was cool to see him, first of all, snag that ball, because we know Mike [Penix] isn’t just throwing lobs out there for guys, and then break a couple tackles and find his way. Huge play for us.”

It was the first touchdown of the season for Newton, who was sidelined for the final six games of the 2021 season with an injury.

“It’s always fun to see these guys that are just fighting through adversity, the injuries he’s had, and he’s a fighter, and it’s fun to see him have that success in a different fashion than even probably what he expected,” DeBoer said.

It was also ultimately the final touchdown of the night for the Huskies, and a necessary one, as the Golden Bears scored on their following possession to whittle the lead back down to one score.

When the dust settled, UW had flipped a potential disaster into a landmark victory. It wasn’t always pretty. It wasn’t glamorous, and it certainly wasn’t king-like. But it didn’t have to be.

“I love to see that we’re finding ways to win, and we’re believing now at the end of the game that we can be at the right end of it,” DeBoer said.

Washington will enter its bye week before returning to play at home against Oregon State on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

