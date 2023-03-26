Huskies stifle Ducks at home to advance to Fab 4 of WNIT

Revenge is a dish best served cold — in terms of shooting percentage, that is.

Despite converting on just 36% of its field goal attempts, the Washington women’s basketball team held Oregon to an even lower rate (35%) and avenged its Pac-12 Tournament loss with a 63-59 win in the Great 8 round of the WNIT.

While many wrote off the Huskies’ season after their NCAA Tournament hopes were dashed weeks ago, a fourth consecutive WNIT victory at Hec Ed — this time over a rival — has placed them squarely back on the radar with a ticket punched to the Fab 4.

“It is amazing to play here,” head coach Tina Langley said. “For the community to show up, they had to continue to show up more and more for us to continue to earn that opportunity to play and our fans, community, alumni, everybody just continued to show up for us, and so we’re incredibly grateful for that support.”

It was the fourth matchup of the season between UW and Oregon, with the Ducks entering the game with a 2-1 advantage. Early in the first half, they looked to be on track to best the Huskies again, as the Ducks raced out to a 13-3 advantage.

Even with a sizeable early deficit, though, UW remained unshaken. After all, coming back from shaky openings had become a tendency, if not an outright characteristic, of the team in recent weeks.

“We said at halftime that we wouldn’t have felt comfortable if we hadn’t gone down a little bit,” Langley said with a smile. “We’re a team that’s learned to battle back. We’ve learned that next place to be is really important, how do we handle the next moment, and I think they’re doing a really great job of that.”

Whatever philosophy the Huskies had, it became instantly effective in the second quarter, as they outscored the Ducks, 18-7, holding Oregon to just 20% shooting.

That defensive strength — which had kept UW in games all season — continued to take form into the second half. UW stifled Oregon’s shots, forcing the Ducks to shoot just 30.8% in the third quarter, and just 37.5% in the fourth quarter.

The Huskies’ offense had their moments along the way, producing enough points to slowly expand their lead in the third quarter, and hold on to the victory in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Dalayah Daniels scored 14 points to go alongside 13 rebounds, junior Lauren Schwartz added 13 points with a 50% field goal conversion rate, and freshman Elle Ladine led the team with 16 points on 7 of 13 shooting.

The calling card though, as it had been all season, was the defense, which stifled the Ducks overall after a shaky first quarter. “Our key to the game was transition [defense],” senior forward Haley Van Dyke said. “In the first quarter, we kind of just weren’t taking that as seriously as we should have, and I think we finally picked it up in the second quarter, and carried that through the game.”

The Ducks stayed in the game for the entirety of the fourth quarter, but the Huskies kept them at arm's length enough to prevent their lead from being put under serious siege.

With the win, UW was able to exit Alaska Airlines Arena for the final time of the season with a positive finish — a redeeming win over Oregon and a trip to the Fab 4 of the WNIT, where it will face Kansas on the road.

“You turn around pretty quickly, so I think our staff will be fired up to watch a ton of film fast, and prepare,” Langley said. “These young women have done an incredible job of understanding they’ve got to recover, and not worry about a thing, and go have a great dinner and celebrate with their family and friends tonight, and then tomorrow we’ll turn the page and get ready to scout, and be really locked in.”

UW will go to Lawrence, Kansas, to face the Jayhawks in the Fab 4 with tipoff scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, at 4:30 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

