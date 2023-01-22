Huskies suffer heartbreaking overtime loss to USC

The Washington women’s basketball team once again displayed resilience Sunday afternoon. That resilience, however, ultimately proved to be in vain at the close of another face-off against a strong opponent.

In the last 10 seconds of regular play, junior forward Lauren Schwartz tied the game at 54 and forced extra play after she launched in a last-second three-point shot. However, a disappointing, scoreless overtime effort resulted in a 63-54 loss to USC.

“Of course, we care, because we compete and win games, and we’re disappointed that we lost to them,” head coach Tina Langley said. “But I think that they see that this team is getting better. People who know basketball know this is a pretty exciting time, actually; the way we fought at the end of that game showed our growth from the last game.”

UW had success in the first quarter, thanks in large part to the sheer number of blunders by the Trojans. USC raked up seven turnovers, compared to Washington’s two, which gave the team an early 19-13 lead.

A bit of a lag in the Huskies’ offense, which was shooting 1-7 at one point in the second quarter, brought USC within three points of toppling that lead. Schwartz, along with sophomore forward Dalayah Daniels, had put up eight points of her own by the half. She hit a crucial three-pointer to bolster UW’s thinning lead, which remained at 26-22 when halftime came around.

Another scoring lull on Washington’s part and a subsequent three-pointer from the Trojans’ Okako Adika tied the game at 27 early on in the third quarter. Yet another behind-the-arc bucket from Destiny Littleton soon after put USC up by four points.

“I have to credit them, because they’re a great defensive team,” Langley said. “But we have to value the basketball. We talk a lot about live versus dead-ball turnovers, and so it’s better for us to have a shot clock violation than to have a live ball turnover that allows them to score.”

Things were equalized once again with a layup from senior forward Haley Van Dyke.

Immediately afterward, sophomore guard Jayda Noble stole the ball and sped down the court to lay it in and tie the game once more at 36 as the third quarter wound down.

Still, UW found itself down in the final few seconds of play, until Schwartz’s heroics kept the Huskies alive. Her sideways three-point shot had Hec Ed roaring as the impending overtime loomed ahead.

“I told the team, ‘We’ve got to execute down the stretch, we’ve got to [focus] on the details we’ve been working on in practice,’” Schwartz said. “I think I got a really great screen — props to Dalayah for that.”

“I knew it was going to go in,” Daniels said playfully.

Unfortunately, five fouls and five turnovers by the Huskies, along with an 0-5 showing from the field, handed the Trojans the win in the five-minute overtime frame. USC was able to rally for nine points, eventually winning the game with a strong showing from the free-throw line.

At the end of the afternoon, Washington had shot 39% from the field, while USC shot 45.8%. Both teams finished with very similar overall numbers of rebounds, turnovers, and steals.

“I think the character of our team is really, really high,” Langley said. “I think that we know that this is a process for us, and I think that we have the maturity and wisdom to look at a game and understand that everybody else in the world sees it by results, but we can see that we’re getting better. And because we see it that way, we’re going to be the best team we can be at the end of the year.”

The Huskies hit the road next week to take on the Arizona schools, with their first matchup against the Wildcats scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

