Huskies suffer rare home loss in second game of season

Against teams not named Oregon State, the Washington men’s soccer team had won its past 23 regular season games at Husky Soccer Stadium.

The Huskies were Achilles, and the Beavers were the only team who had been able to strike their heel on Montlake.

That is, until Sunday afternoon, when San Diego stunned UW with a 2-0 decision in the Huskies’ second game of the 2023 season.

Maybe Achilles also had a bum elbow?

The Huskies (1-1) certainly had chances to retain their home field supremacy – namely with 10 corner kicks throughout the evening, compared to the Toreros’ (2-0) one.

UW also took more shots than San Diego (10-9), and put the same amount of shots on goal (4-4). The only stat that ever really matters, though, is the amount of shots a team can put in the back of the net. And, credit to the Toreros, they did exactly that on 50% of the shots they put on goal.

The first blow came 44 minutes into the game, when a San Diego attacker took a perfect pass and nestled the ball into the bottom left corner of the net to give the Toreros a 1-0 lead at the half.

To the Huskies’ credit, they didn’t go down without a fight on their home domain. UW took eight corner kicks in the second half, and relentlessly attacked at the goal in an attempt at an equalizer.

But San Diego didn’t back down.

72 minutes in, the Huskies got within inches of the goal, batting the ball around a series of times within the goalie box. But each time, the Toreros’ keeper rejected the offerings, preserving their lead and keeping the Huskies searching.

As UW continued to press on offense, the dagger came at them on the other side of the ball. On a breakaway in the 80th minute, San Diego converted on a pass into the middle of the field, shooting the ball into the top right and sealing the game with a 2-0 lead.

10 minutes later, the final whistle blew, and the Huskies were left with an unusual, and uncanny loss in their second game of the season. Last season, it took Washington until the final game of the regular season before it finally lost a game — its 19th contest of the year. The Huskies still have a full season ahead of them, but it won’t come with that undefeated label for any of it.

Washington will begin its first road trip of the year, beginning with a game at Indiana on Friday, Sept. 1, at 5:00 p.m.

