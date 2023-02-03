Huskies sweep the Broncos for the second consecutive year

The result of today’s match against Boise State was no different than it was 12 months ago: a 7-0 sweep. This time, the Washington women’s tennis team took down the Broncos (3-1) in Boise, Idaho.

The Huskies (5-0) now have two sweeps under their belt this season, as they’ve proved their success at home and on the road. Friday’s match began the first leg of their second road trip this season.

The matchup was especially familiar for junior Sarah-Maude Fortin and senior Hikaru Sato, who faced the Broncos last year.

On Court 2, Sato met Joana Baptista again, this time with a new partner — freshman Zehra Suko — who made her NCAA debut. Suko was a 5-star recruit in high school and elected to stay in Washington alongside her brother, Nedim, a sophomore who competes for the Washington men’s tennis team.

The new duo found themselves down 0-3 early. Just as they gained some momentum by winning two straight games, Fortin and senior Jennifer Kerr defeated BSU’s Pauline Ernstberger and Shauna Heffernan, 6-1, to earn the Huskies their 4th doubles point of the season, and play on Court 2 stopped.

Junior Astrid Olsen and freshman Erika Matsuda started the Huskies off strong, downing their Broncos adversaries, 6-0. That momentum carried into the singles competition, as the Huskies stuck with a lineup that has been reliable so far this season.

On Court 3, Olsen caught an early break and dominated in both sets, 6-2, 6-2, to earn the Huskies their first singles point, making Olsen 5-0 in singles appearances this season.

Junior Melissa Sakar also looked to continue her strong early-season campaign. With a little perseverance, she did just that. Bouncing back from a 0-2 deficit, Sakar clinched the third set, defeating Heffernan 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The energy was reciprocated on Court 4, where Kerr won, 6-0, 6-4.

In a neck-and-neck battle, Fortin won 6-3, 6-3, clinching the win and extending an undefeated season.

It wasn’t an easy start for Matsuda, as the freshman found herself down 0-4. Despite a lack of collegiate court experience, she stepped up to the plate and came back to win in a third-set tiebreak: 6-4, 6-2, 1-0 (10-8).

The theme of the day was tiebreaks (and winning them). In her first set, Sato won a tiebreak 7-6 (7-1) and eased into a victory after a 6-2 second set win.

This win will give the Huskies sustained momentum as their first top-25 matchup of the season approaches.

UW will stay in Boise to face Wisconsin in a neutral-site matchup Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m.

Reach contributing writer Sophia Pilot at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sophia_pilot

