Huskies thwack Spartans in East Lansing behind Penix’s Heisman-worthy showing

EAST LANSING, MICH — Washington and Michigan State will be in the same conference beginning in 2024.

While the Spartans are bound to wreak some havoc in future years, they did not belong on the same field as the Huskies Saturday evening.

While thousands of MSU fans packed the stadium to watch their team go to war in spite of turmoil within the program, Spartan Stadium was no battleground when No. 8 UW arrived. Instead, it was merely a canvas for Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies to paint a masterpiece on a grand stage in a 41-7 rout of the Spartans.

“[We are] super excited about the way the guys came ready to play today,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “We know that this is an amazing environment, and our guys were fired up to kind of make a statement. Just proud of the way we played.”

A statement was certainly made, and it was a resounding one: The Huskies are every bit deserving of their seat at the big boys table as any other team.

Touchdowns against Boise State and Tulsa are one thing, but doing it against Michigan State just means more. Coaching turmoil aside, the Spartans are a high-caliber, Big Ten team full of talent that was bound to pose a threat to the visiting Huskies. But apparently, Penix did not get that memo.

The Huskies’ Heisman front runner made Michigan State look unrecognizable from their stature, completing 27 of 35 passes for 473 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

“[Penix has] done that against a lot of other teams, too,” DeBoer said. “The cool thing is he just goes about his business — he’s not going to be any different tomorrow when he steps on the football field.”

Penix covered all his bases in just three and a half quarters of play, but where to begin?

For starters, a long drive resulted in sophomore Germie Bernard running in a touchdown from one yard out, in a fitting narrative against his former team to give the Huskies a 7-0 lead.

Then there was a hat trick of touchdowns to senior tight end Jack Westover, who’s openness has become as reliable as Aladdin’s at 2 AM on a weeknight. Westover compiled scores fromfive, 13, and seven yards out as the Huskies ran up the score.

And sometimes, good teams just happen to get a little lucky.

On a ball batted into the air, sophomore receiver Ja’Lynn Polk snatched it out of the atmosphere, then jotted downfield and into the end zone for a 30-yard score.

“It’s just being ready, and taking advantage of every opportunity,” Polk said. “I remember back in one of the practices, we did something called red ball, and one of the balls was tipped and it was a similar situation. You never know when that moment is going to come, on a type of play like that, and you always just have to be ready and be prepared for that moment.”

Polk may be urging the Big Ten commissioner to put Sparty on UW’s schedule next year — in the past two years, Polk has combined for 10 catches, 266 yards, and four touchdowns against Michigan State.

The Huskies got some help from lady luck, but it’s not like they needed much of it. By the end of the first half, their lead was already an insurmountable 35-0, with Penix leading the charge with four touchdown passes.

“I’m blessed to be able to play for coach [DeBoer] and coach Grubb,” Penix said. “They just make it easy. Plus, having the best receiving corps in the nation, the offensive line blocking their tails off every play, running backs making blocks in the pass game, it’s just so many things you can look at to the success we’ve had.”

In the second half, the silence was deafening at a formerly-rowdy Spartan Stadium. In what was once a lively crowd, the only sounds were the cheers and hollers of Husky players as they tacked onto the score and continued to shut down the Spartans.

Penix effortlessly distributed the ball to his top-notch receiving corps, including eight catches for 180 yards by junior Rome Odunze.

“I think he’s the best quarterback in the nation,” Odunze said. “Week in and week out, he goes out there and proves it, whether it’s ridiculous throws or making a move on a play.”

The offense took the game and ran with it, but it would be almost criminal to mention the defense this late in a recap in which it could be the lede. UW held Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim to 12 of 31 passing for 136 yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception, and kept the Spartans shutout until late in the fourth quarter.

In the Huskies’ biggest test yet, the defense turned in their best performance.

On a big stage, on national television (okay, fine, Peacock), the Huskies proved that they could not only keep pace in their future conference, they could be dominant.

“We came out here and knew that there couldn’t be any excuses, whatever they may be,” DeBoer said. “Our guys came out, and really just set the tone.”

Big Ten, meet Washington.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.