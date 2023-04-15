Huskies toss combined no-hitter in series-opening win

With the end of the regular season approaching, the No. 9 Washington softball team picked up a big win in the series opener against Oregon State on Friday in Corvallis, pitching a combined no-hitter to pick up the 2-0 victory.

Senior pitcher Kelley Lynch was sensational in the circle, tossing five hitless frames while striking out four and allowing three walks. Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan (14-3) finished the job for the Huskies, closing out the final two innings with a pair of strikeouts and a walk.

It was senior Madison Huskey who made all the difference offensively for the Huskies, with her two-run blast in the third innings being the only runs of the game. Huskey finished 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBI, and a walk.

The game started slow for the Huskies, who failed to get any momentum going in the first, leaving Huskey stranded at second base.

Sophomore Rylee Holtorf managed to secure a two-out double in the second inning, but a groundout left a runner stranded for a second straight inning.

Lynch (7-2) began picking up the pace in the circle, forcing a groundout and a pair of strikeouts to keep the game scoreless heading into the third inning.

One swing of the bat was all it took for Huskey to get the Huskies on the board.

After senior Baylee Klingler singled to right field, Huskey launched a two-run bomb over the left field wall to give Washington the first lead of the series.

With two outs, sophomore Kinsey Fiedler doubled to left field to attempt to get a rally started, but for the third straight inning, the Huskies left a runner stranded in scoring position.

Both teams failed to pick up a hit in the fourth, but the Huskies put some pressure on the Beavers in the fifth inning.

After a leadoff strikeout, Klingler found her way to first following an error by the shortstop with one out. A walk from Huskey and a single from senior Sami Reynolds got the bases loaded, but the Huskies failed to capitalize after a pair of strikeouts ended the inning.

Lynch delivered another shutdown inning in the fifth, picking up her fourth strikeout before being replaced by Meylan the following inning.

The Huskies failed to produce anything offensively in the sixth inning, and Meylan took care of business in the bottom frame, leaving a runner stranded on second and earning a strikeout.

With an opportunity to earn insurance runs, the Huskies couldn’t deliver.

A single from Klingler and a single from Reynolds put runners in the corners, but a strikeout killed the opportunity and the Huskies entered the bottom frame with a chance to earn their second no-hitter of the season.

Meylan delivered with style.

It was three up, three down for the Beavers, as a pair of groundouts and a strikeout gave the Huskies a series-opening win thanks to the combined no-hitter and the two-run blast from Huskey.

Game two of the series will commence on Saturday, April 15, at 5 pm in Corvallis.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

