Husky Track and Field ends 2023 season with slew of all-american nods

It was all purple and gold in the 1,500 meter finale Friday night in Austin, Texas.

Sophomore Nathan Green and junior Joe Waskom took the top two spots, securing a second straight 1,500 meter title for the Huskies after Joe Waskom brought the 1,500 meter outdoor championship home to Montlake last year. Green’s win only furthers the Huskies impressive string of dominance across the mid-distance races.

Green and Waskom would also take home first team All-American nods for their performances.

On Thursday, junior Nastassja Campbell and sophomore Sara Borton kicked off the many All-American nods that the Huskies received over the weekend. The pair of pole-vaulters, who just recently were co-Pac-12 champions in the event, put on another impressive show, as Campbell finished second and Borton tied for sixth place. Both earned First Team All-American honors and added much needed points to the Huskies team total.

Staying on the field side of the event, senior Elijah Mason finished his career as a Husky with four First Team All-America nods in the discus, an achievement capped off with the best throw he has made at any NCAA Championships, 200-5.

The accolades did stop there as senior Cass Elliott finished seventh and earned yet another First Team All-American honor for the Huskies. His seventh place finish gave the Huskies a pair of points to add to their team total.

The UW men ended the weekend with 26.5 team points, finishing 9th place overall.

The Washington women suffered a serious setback when star junior Ida Eikeng injured her ankle warming up for the high jump. Despite the disappointment of having to bow out of the competition, the junior will certainly be a favorite to get right back to the NCAA championships in 2024.

The Washington women finished with 10.5 points, tied for 29th overall.

2023 was certainly a resounding success for both the men and women’s track and field squad. With incoming transfers, and a wealth of experience returning to Montlake, head coach Andy Powell will be looking to take an even bigger step forward in 2024 and attempt to defend their Pac-12 title.

Reach reporter Jack Norris at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jack_enorris

