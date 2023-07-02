“I know that once I get back on that court, it’s going to be incredible.”

There’s a little-known club held within the confines of Marv Harshman Court.

Often reserved for those rehabilitating from an injury, the 500 Club is an objectively simple concept. The process, however, is anything but.

To earn one’s way out of the practice facility, 500 made shots are required. For senior Franck Kepnang, this means hours spent knocking down an assortment of hook shots and 15-foot jumpers.

One after another, after another.

The surrounding walls are filled with a collage of raucous crowds inside Alaska Airlines Arena — a stark contrast to the handful in attendance for this mid-spring workout. A few student managers and an assistant coach are the only ones on hand watching the beginning of Kepnang’s next act.

Regardless, the senior is at peace with the journey that lies ahead, one that takes place across the hallway from his home court but miles away from the limelight where he once stood.

That’s because Kepnang has already undergone this humble training process once before — all the way on the other side of the world.

The senior hails from Yaoundé, Cameroon, the latest big man export to emerge from the capital city. Before him is one of the few people the 6’11”, 250-pound Kepnang pales in stature to, the 7-foot, 280-pound NBA MVP, Joel Embiid.

In spite of his larger-than-life size, basketball never initially appeared in the cards for Kepnang.

“[Tennis] was my first sport,” Kepnang said. “Growing up, I grew up with ping pong and tennis, and it wasn’t until I was probably 12 that basketball was first introduced into my life.”

It was a chance encounter with a Cameroon junior team coach at a grocery store that introduced Kepnang to basketball. Although, the game itself wouldn’t be in store until years later.

“For two years straight, I was just training,” Kepnang said. “I never even played a game.”

Desperately attempting to build enough muscle to earn a scholarship to the United States, Kepnang focused on daily strength training during that span. At the age of 14, he finally received his golden ticket.

The MacDuffie School beckoned, and soon after, he boarded a flight destined for Massachusetts.

The only caveat — he would be traveling alone. His mother, Hortense Tchuisseu, would stay behind in Cameroon. The close-knit family of two would find themselves on opposite sides of the world.

“She’s my queen,” Kepnang said. “She’s my role model, and she’s my everything. I don’t think I even have words to describe what she means in my life.”

Perhaps the only thing that rivals Kepnang’s height is the size of his dreams, and he ultimately knew that the opportunity was worth the emotional price he would pay. An adjustment period commenced in his new home on the East Coast, but one thing ultimately stayed the same — the endless training.

“It’s funny,” Kepnang said. “If you told me I would be here, I would laugh. For the first month that I was there, all I did was run. I would be in practice, but I always either had bands around my arms, or I was just running.”

Eventually, Kepnang reached a point where he couldn’t be relegated to the practice courts any longer, breaking his way into high minutes for Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania — a school renowned for producing consecutive NBA top-10 picks with Mo Bamba and Cam Reddish.

The pair had graduated a few years earlier, but Kepnang kept national attention fixated on West Chester during his brief tenure, averaging 11 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks during the 2019-20 season — a mark high enough to earn ESPN’s distinction as the fourth-ranked center in the country.

Soon, Kansas, Connecticut, and UCLA began extending offers to the big man, convinced by his unlimited potential as a shot-blocker and untapped potential as an offensive playmaker. In the end, it was the University of Oregon’s head coach Dana Altman who ultimately won out, securing a commitment from Kepnang to begin his collegiate tenure.

He arrived as advertised, leading Oregon in blocks nine times during his freshman season, as well as securing at least one block in 23 games the following year. After a three-block performance in the first half against UCLA, a bewildered Bill Walton couldn’t help himself from reflecting on another towering presence that Kepnang reminded him of — the great Hakeem Olajuwon.

Even though those watching the spectacle saw undeniable talent, the Oregon coaches seemingly disagreed, keeping the big man on the bench well beyond his liking. And after suffering a 15-point loss to Texas A&M in the NIT tournament, Kepnang entered his name in the transfer portal.

Washington was one of the countless schools that extended an offer coming out of high school, and with his talents back on the market, head coach Mike Hopkins and company were one of the first potential suitors on the phone.

“Off the bat on our phone call, the energy was just outstanding from everyone I was talking to,” Kepnang said. “Over the phone, they were genuine. During my visit, I could just tell that the way they were interacting with me was the same way they were over the phone. They made sure they were trying to meet my vision of me both as a player and as a student. It really felt like a sense of home.”

And for Kepnang, who was preparing to spend his sixth year away from his childhood residence in Yaoundé, a sense of home was exactly what he was looking for. From the start, his comfort reflected in his play; in an early November game against North Florida, Kepnang set new personal bests with 11 rebounds and eight field goals made.

He was similarly instrumental in securing the Wooden Legacy Championship just a few weeks later with an eight-point, four-rebound performance against Fresno State and a 10-point, five-rebound showing in the championship game against St. Mary’s.

However, the most meaningful game for Kepnang came in a crosstown matchup against Seattle University. For most in the crowd, the late-November showing was a run-of-the-mill non-conference showdown, culminating in the 18th consecutive victory over the Redhawks.

Except, it wasn’t the opponent that Kepnang eagerly awaited — it was the presence of one special person in the crowd. Making her first trip to the United States, Kepnang’s mother was in attendance to watch her son in action for the very first time.

Kepnang ultimately finished the night with eight points and six rebounds in a 77-66 win over Seattle University, but it was a picture taken with his Mom along the dark purple baseline that meant the most. Everything was coming together for Kepnang.

Then, the Huskies departed for Corvallis.

“Braxton [Meah] had tweaked his ankle a little bit, so coming in, I knew I had to carry a lot of the load,” Kepnang said. “I was trying to play smart, play hard, and do whatever the team needs. During the game, we were down a little bit, but then we started picking back up and making plays.”

With 11:03 remaining in Gill Coliseum, Kepnang set up for a relatively inconspicuous pick-and-roll. Down 48-42, he cut toward the low block, hoping for a backdoor pass to cut the lead to four.

But, on the first step, there was an unmistakable pop in his left knee.

“It was weird because it wasn’t really a physical pain at all,” Kepnang said. “But I knew because I felt the pop. It was more of a team pain; after all of the emotion in that game, that was what was most painful.

You start thinking about all of the work, all of the sacrifices that you put in over the summer at that moment. It just hits you really hard, and you start thinking about why that happened. When you sacrifice so much, it’s not something that you’re prepared for.”

Soon after, he would learn that his season was over. His mother, who made the 7,913-mile journey from Yaoundé, saw him compete in only one full game.

Kepnang remains convinced that it was all a part of a greater plan.

“Just the fact that she was here at that time, it was for a reason,” Kepnang said. “And for the two months that she was here, she truly just made this process incredibly easy and fast. Just having her by my side when I can’t sleep at night, for example. When the pain is too much, and when the only way I can get some sleep is if she comes and sits right next to me.”

Often, when an athlete’s identity revolves around performance on the court, an inevitable desolation is bound to set in when their talent is compromised by injury. Kepnang refused to fall down this path.

“About two days later, my mindset was, ‘OK, it happened, and now you can’t do anything about it,’” Kepnang said. “Instead of being in a state of grieving about it, my mindset became, ‘OK, now what do I have to do?’”

For months, Hopkins had raved about the unmatched passion and energy Kepnang had brought to the squad. Now, he was tasked with bringing positive energy from the bench — each and every game.

“I was telling them, put all of your anxieties and stress, just put it on me,” Kepnang said. “Let me bear that for you; I’m sitting down, let me bear that for you. You just go and have fun.”

It didn’t take long for “PLF” to become a rallying cry inside the locker room. “Play Like Franck.”

“PLF — you play selfless; it’s tougher together,” Hopkins said. “He’s the toughest guy when he plays; he’s the most selfless teammate.”

Warm-up shirts began to don the motto, and the three-letter acronym ran rampant in pre-game speeches and post-game press conferences. Even though his teammates were absorbing the energy, Kepnang was ultimately learning from them.

“Seeing them play, I’m learning the game,” Kepnang said. “I have a different feel of the game after watching them so much and just continuing to watch. It’s given me time to reflect on my own game and see what I want to change and the type I want to be.”

Now, Kepnang approaches the 25-week mark of his rehabilitation journey — and still faces a long road ahead. It’ll be months before he has the chance to debut the changes he envisions, but he’s choosing to cherish the journey.

“The growth that can come is what’s got me excited, keeps me going, and forces me to keep pushing every single day,” Kepnang said.

As our conversation came to a close, Kepnang began to make his way back to Harshman Court for that day’s installment of the 500 Club. For a player who has spent so much of his life training, I simply asked him what keeps him going.

“I know that once I get back on that court, it’s going to be incredible.”

