‘I’ll always be their number one fan’

For the first time in weeks, head coach Travis Clark left the Lawndale High School football facility before nightfall.

It’s Labor Day, and as he locks up the field following a morning practice, Clark’s mind isn’t preoccupied with the gritty win his team pulled off a few nights ago, the upcoming rivalry game on the schedule, or even any particular moment from Monday’s practice.

Instead, he’s thinking about a cornerback in his fourth year on a college campus — Elijah Jackson.

It’s been some time since Jackson has stepped onto a football field with Clark at the helm, but that hardly means the young corner has stopped learning from his former coach. After Saturday’s performance against Boise State, Clark was one of the first people Jackson called.

More often than not, Jackson isn’t alone on these calls. Another fellow Lawndale graduate who patrols the Husky secondary, sophomore safety Makell Esteen, is always eager to catch up with a figure closer to a family member than coach.

“I’m still in major communication with those two,” Clark said. “I talk to them as often as I possibly can because they know that I’m a big-time supporter, I’m always talking to their parents, I’m definitely really close with them. Those are like my nephews or my second kids. I’m like a stepdad to them, or an uncle, so our relationship is amazing. They can call me for anything.”

The two began their playing career together as juniors, with their breathtaking athletic and mental capabilities on full display from the jump. It didn’t take long before Clark transitioned the pair into two-way players, creating a lasting impact on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

“Those guys are special,” Clark said. “Elijah is more of an athletic freak in terms of size, speed, strength, vertical jump; he’s just a freak. A 6’2”, 200-pound cornerback running a 4.3 with a 40-inch vertical; he’s just a freak athlete. And Makell is so cerebral; he was a heady football player, and he just understands the sport and is such an instinctive player.”

Esteen’s natural instincts were particularly apparent with his ball-hawking abilities throughout his high school career, where he secured 19 total interceptions across his first three seasons with Lawndale. But he wasn’t just inflating his numbers against tawdry non-league opponents.

He was doing it when it mattered most.

Take, for instance, the 2018 California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) state championship game against San Joaquin Memorial High School from Fresno, Calif. — a game where he would play against future Husky wideout Jalen McMillan.

With the game winding down, Esteen nabbed an interception late to help seal a 20-12 victory and a state championship for Lawndale, their first CIF Southern Section title since 1966.

It wouldn’t take long before Washington extended an offer to Los Angeles’ next bona fide star.

But while Esteen’s abilities reflected on the stat sheet, Jackson’s capabilities were still incredibly raw. At his previous stop, Narbonne High School, Jackson purely operated as a wide receiver. It wasn’t until his transfer to Lawndale ahead of his junior season that he stepped into the corner position for the first time.

Despite his relative inexperience, Washington extended an offer to the fast, lanky prospect, looking to shore up the depth of an already loaded secondary room underneath former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake with talent that could be developed.

And with the Hollywood background just miles away, it only seems fitting that in this made-for-TV script, two best friends would come together to choose the same college to spend four more years together. But in this instance, that just wasn’t the case.

The decision largely stemmed from what they liked in the recruiting pitch, the chance to play for a perennial title contender and to compete in what could be classified as “Defensive Back University.” Sure, the two were close — they likely saw each other on the football field more than they saw their own families — but that special connection hadn’t been forged yet.

That was until they arrived on Montlake.

“But I think coming here just made us like brothers in arms, way closer than we were in high school,” Esteen said.

The duo roomed together when they arrived in Seattle in 2020, slowly growing closer together amid a global pandemic. Clark watched the bond begin to blossom firsthand as the trio regularly engaged in FaceTime calls to lend insight into the commencement of their collegiate football journeys.

But these calls were hardly egotistical; neither E.J. nor Esteen have to share their personal highlights from the offseason — the other one already has it covered.

“If I call Makell, he’s pumping up E.J., and if I call E.J., he’s pumping up Makell,” Clark said.

And as of late, the pair have plenty of good news to share, with the two taking advantage of a second full offseason under head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff — both on the field and off.

For Esteen, this meant a revolutionized nutrition and strength regiment, courtesy of director of nutrition Alison VandenBerghe and head strength and conditioning coach Rob McKeefery.

“As a football player, I always relied on talent,” Esteen said. “But then it hit me that I actually do have to put on weight if I want to be successful on the football field.”

Esteen arrived in Seattle at around 170 pounds, a weight that would’ve landed him as the second-lightest on the team. Now, after a full offseason, Esteen has touched as high as 197, a weight that lends itself to bigger hits on the field, a perfect complement to his stellar ball-tracking abilities.

Meanwhile, Jackson has begun to break through at the cornerback position, leaning on the knowledge he’s gained from stalwarts such as Trent McDuffie, Brendan Radley-Hiles, and Kyler Gordon to transcend into an experienced veteran.

“I definitely feel like an older guy in the room,” Jackson said. “I feel like it’s my time to give back to the program; guys like [Keith Taylor], Elijah Molden, Trent [McDuffie], Kyler Gordon, all of them gave back to me when they were older, so I have my time, now that I’m older, to pass down my knowledge and that’s my role.”

“He’s bigger, he’s added it all,” cornerbacks coach Julius Brown said. “[He] and I talked and set up a plan for the summer, and he hit every mark we set.”

While Jackson has taken a liking to the role of leader, he was also awarded the title of starting cornerback, granting him the opportunity to line up alongside junior Jabbar Muhammad on Saturdays. It was by no means a perfect game in his starting debut against Boise State, but DeBoer is already drawing positives from what he saw.

“Elijah has come so far,” DeBoer said. “He went out there and he played hard and played aggressive and confident. He’s got one game under his belt, and I think he’s a good example of a guy that will gain confidence and grow from week one to week two.”

And while Esteen is still slotted behind senior safety Dominique Hampton on the depth chart, his tremendous growth keeps DeBoer’s hands tied in his ability to keep him off the field.

“He’s a really smart player and we felt that from day one,” DeBoer said. “And I think now with a little more horsepower and a little more speed from another offseason, he’s done a nice job. I feel very confident with him out on the football field.”

But even as the two players blossom in Seattle, their connection with Clark only grows stronger. This October, Clark hopes to make it up to Seattle for a game, to finally take in the scene at Washington and to watch his two young men, his “nephews,” play live at the college level.

Make no mistake, even though Clark spends his days in Los Angeles, he’s still locked in on Washington. Lawndale’s colors may be red and black, but at least on Saturdays, it bleeds purple and gold.

“These kids are tremendously special to me,” Clark said. “Words can’t even describe how special they are to me, and it’s not about them being football players, I just love them as individuals. They’re going to be a part of my life for the rest of my life, and I hope I’m a part of theirs. I’ll always be their number one fan.”

Reach Sports Editor Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.