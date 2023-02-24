Ice-cold first quarter sets tone in 47-43 loss to USC

The Washington women’s basketball team did all it could to disregard the first half.

Scoring 21 points on 53% shooting in the fourth quarter and making all three of its final shots, it ended the game on a hot streak. The same can’t be said, however, for the start to the game.

UW got off to an abysmal start at USC, scoring just 11 points in the first half, which proved to be too much to overcome in a 47-43 loss.

The first quarter was the Huskies’ worst. There appeared to be a lid on the hoop as they scored just two points, shooting 1-14 from the field in the process. The sole made shot, a jumper by junior forward Lauren Schwartz, was UW’s first attempt of the game, with 8:37 left in the first quarter.

After Schwartz’s basket, an all-out drought ensued. The Huskies didn’t score again until 8:54 remained in the second quarter, when senior center Darcy Rees mercifully put UW back on the board with a layup off a USC turnover.

Rees’ layup brought the Huskies (15-12, 7-10 Pac-12) out of their quarter-long carbonation, but they still didn’t exactly heat up on offense. UW scored seven more points in the quarter, and sputtered into halftime trailing 17-11.

The Huskies raced out of the gates in the third quarter, however, going on a 7-0 run and taking their first lead of the game at 18-17. It was the only time UW led for the entire game.

The Trojans reclaimed the lead, and expanded their lead to 33-22 with 8:19 left in the game. The Huskies didn’t go away, slowly climbing back until a 3-pointer by freshman guard Elle Ladine reduced their deficit to 44-43 with just five seconds remaining.

It was too little, too late, though; USC drained a pair of free throws, UW turned the ball over on its next possession, and the comeback wasn’t to be.

It was a game of streaks for the Huskies, but they weren’t able to sustain enough consistency to stay ahead of the Trojans. USC shot only 28.3%, which left the door open for a comeback.

No UW players ended the game with double-digit points; Ladine led the way with only nine. Overall, the Huskies shot just 27.6% from the field.

The loss likely keeps the Huskies on the outside looking in for the NCAA tournament. In ESPN’s latest bracketology projection published Feb. 21, UW was included on the “next four out” line. With another loss under its belt, the Huskies will need a strong conclusion to the regular season, and a potential run in the Pac-12 tournament, to enter the fold.

UW travels to face No. 17 UCLA in its final game of the regular season Saturday, Feb. 25 at noon.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

