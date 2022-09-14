If it wasn’t obvious, this is a big game

When talking about the Washington football team’s matchup with No. 11 Michigan State, “important” isn’t nearly a descriptive enough word.

Perhaps “colossally big” or “astronomically consequential” would do Saturday evening’s showdown with the Spartans more justice. But without cheating with Thesaurus.com, I’m not sure I can come up with many more synonyms. And, to be honest, I don’t think I need to, given head coach Kalen DeBoer likely said it best early in the week.

“You’re playing well, the guys are enjoying the process and what we’re going through right now,” DeBoer said. “But I also know we’ve got a great challenge, and we have to keep improving for this weekend. So, you really don’t want to make it too big going into the week, but obviously everybody understands we’ve got a top-15 team coming into our place on Saturday.”

The top-15 indication that Michigan State holds carries heavy weight alone. The last time a non-conference, top-15 team visited Husky Stadium was as far back as 2010, when No. 8 Nebraska beat UW, 56-21. It’s a big enough matchup that many Huskies fans considered whether ESPN’s College GameDay would set up shop in Red Square Saturday morning, and some even felt snubbed when it announced its visit to Boone, North Carolina for Appalachian State versus Troy.

On a broader scale, the game carries even heavier implications for Washington. As the first real test under the new administration, it carries implications for the coaching staff, which is trying to establish themselves at Washington. It carries implications for junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who, now back in the spotlight, could cement his place in UW’s history books with a win Saturday

Penix Jr., however, is used to big games. He’s played in plenty, and he’s played Michigan State twice, with a 1-1 record in those games. But rather than focus on the opponent, he’s focused on the Huskies.

“I don’t really look at the opponent, it’s about us,” Penix Jr. said. “We just do our job and execute, we can go out and beat anybody they put in front of us. We just gotta make sure we go in this week and stay locked in with preparation like we do every single week. It is just another football game. I know it’s definitely a statement game, and I know we’re going to go out and make sure we play how we’ve been playing — just play free and just execute at a high level.”

Focusing on itself is a good mindset for the Huskies. But the gravity of the matchup still can’t, and shouldn’t, be understated. As Penix Jr. himself said, it’s a statement game. And it’s one which, for better or worse, carries massive implications toward the perception of Washington as a program.

If the Huskies win, DeBoer becomes the trendiest name in college football. If the Huskies win, Penix Jr.’s name becomes heard in national conversations, and maybe on some NFL mock drafts. If the Huskies win, they will almost certainly enter the Top 25, and likely the top-15. If the Huskies win, any doubts about their legitimacy will be erased. If the Huskies win, they’re back onto the national scene.

The list goes on.

If they lose, well, it doesn’t need to be explained what happens to Pac-12 schools when they lose to big time SEC or Big Ten opponents. They become largely neglected and lumped into a pile of perceived mediocrity.

While there’s validity to Penix Jr.’s sentiment, DeBoer didn't try to conceal the magnitude of the matchup. A victory would not only be a signature win, but it could also kick off a new era.

“It would be huge, no question,” DeBoer said. “With where we’re at in the process of coming back and building, I like where we’re at after two games, but this is a different animal. We’re talking about a top-ranked team. So it would mean a lot to us, there’s no doubt about it.”

DeBoer, and the rest of the Huskies, are trying to build something that will last at Washington. Rome wasn’t built in a day, but a top-tier program on Montlake would become a lot closer to being fully-built with a win this Saturday.

