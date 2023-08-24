Iliohan shines from the bench, leads Huskies to 2-0 win in season opener

In its return to regular season play, the No. 3 Washington men’s soccer team dazzled on Thursday night, defeating South Florida 2-0 to begin the 2023 season. Graduate transfer Bryan Iliohan headlined for the Huskies (1-0-0, 0-0 Pac-12) after notching both goals for his side.

“[It] feels amazing, man, [I’m] so happy to be here; it’s a great team, a great atmosphere,” Iliohan, a native of Nieuw-Vennep in the Netherlands, said. “Thanks to all the fans for coming out here; it really gives me a good feeling. It’s a big step all the way from Amsterdam, but so far, so good, man. I absolutely like it here; Jamie is such a good coach; this team is so good.”

Senior Christian Soto took the field as captain for the first time and, in typical fashion, did not disappoint. His place at the heart of the Huskies’ midfield was on full display Thursday, dominating any and all Bull midfielders. The senior starred alongside junior Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, who joined Soto on the preseason All-Pac-12 team earlier this week.

“Those guys were confident, they were brave on the ball, they were brave in the tackle,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “They were outnumbered in the midfield, yet they won their share of the game. They’re pretty special.”

After holding the lion’s share of possession and a sustained presence within the opposition half, frustration began to brim as the Huskies neared the half-hour mark. With the foul count climbing and several squandered opportunities at the goalmouth, relief arrived in the 39th minute for the home side, as Iliohan broke the ice with a mouthwatering backheel.

The Dutchman’s door-busting opening goal came after an extended period of possession for Washington, with Iliohan slotting in at striker for a side that had looked despondent finishing within the box.

“We should’ve been up three or four in the first half,” Clark said. “Once we got up a goal, it’s always harder to be as brave pressing, but those guys were great. I mean, Bryan got three chances and almost scored three goals. He’s got real class around the goal.”

A second half reminiscent of the first reached a climax in the 65th minute, as Iliohan once again reacted first to a sublime ball over the defensive line, gliding past the keeper before sending home his second goal of the night, completing his debut brace.

The clean sheet saw junior Nate Jones turn in a reliable performance at center back. Each time the Bulls (0-1-0, 0-0 AAC) found themselves on the counter, they found a steadfast Jones prepared to stifle any attacking pressure. The defense for Washington allowed no shots to test senior goalkeeper Sam Fowler through 90 minutes. A comprehensive command of the ball’s journey — stemming from a midfield pair unquestionably a level above — left little room for the opposition to find a foothold at any point in the match.

“It’s a long season,” Clark said. “That seven that started tonight has played 40-50 games together, and when you play against a really good South Florida team, you really want the belief that when they have the run of play, you’re in a good spot.”

Despite his decisive contribution, Iliohan started the match off the pitch, with sophomore Richie Aman and freshman Charlie Kosakoff starting the match at forward. Aman and Kosakoff, along with senior Peter Kingston and junior Chris Peretti, struggled to close several outstanding early opportunities but looked bright throughout the first half. Iliohan’s arrival brought a clinicality and heightened threat within the box.

Washington will look to continue its winning ways on Sunday, Aug. 27, as it hosts San Diego at Husky Soccer Stadium, with kickoff slated for 4 p.m.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.