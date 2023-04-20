In an overflowing running back room, Daniyel Ngata welcomes the competition

Daniyel Ngata couldn’t be deterred.

Less than a month after wrapping up his sophomore campaign with Arizona State, Ngata departed the mild Tempe climate for his official visit to Montlake — right in the middle of an Arctic front ripping through the Pacific Northwest.

Whitening lawns and temperatures hovering around the freezing mark welcomed the Reno, Nev. native to Seattle for his official visit with head coach Kalen DeBoer’s staff. For many, the frigid conditions on that December weekend would have dissuaded any interest in establishing a new home.

Except, those in the football world don’t necessarily follow the conventional ideology. Adversity isn’t just welcomed; it’s a way of life.

Which perhaps explains why Ngata opted to transfer to a school bursting at the seams with talent in the running back room, notably retaining six scholarship running backs from last year’s roster.

“I was looking for players to push me; I didn’t want a starting position to be handed to me at all,” Ngata said. “If I’m going to start, it’s got to be that I earned it for sure; I worked my tail off for it. I knew the players and the competition here was going to push me to be great no matter what.”

Ngata dreamed of competition, but perhaps he didn’t expect to encounter it just a few hours into his official visit. The typical gambit ensued, a tour of the facility and dinner alongside the staff, full of praises from the high heavens of a player’s abilities and prospective playing time.

But the wooing can only go so far when your next-door neighbor in your hotel is another entrant in the transfer portal — Mississippi State running back Dillion Johnson.

Johnson was taking his official visit the same weekend as Ngata, searching for a new home after a three-year stint in Starkville, Miss., had come to a close. Weeks before either would officially declare their commitment to play in Husky Stadium, the two were already visualizing how they would make each other better.

“We got into the room, and we literally started talking ball from the jump,” Ngata said. “We were watching film and talking about how it fits us both. Just reading his fit, you know the competition is going to make you better.”

The 5-foot-9, 187-pound running back certainly understands the value of being surrounded by talent, none more than this past season, where he sat behind Xazavian Valladay with the Sun Devils, who torched opposing defenses for 998 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first season. Many Washington fans will remember his 117-yard performance in Arizona State’s upset win halfway through the season.

Ngata felt underutilized in Tempe, specifically regarding the junior’s exceptional pass-catching abilities, an attribute that offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb certainly hopes to take advantage of this fall.

“They said they got guys, but they said they wanted more,” Ngata said. “They wanted more guys that could do more. They saw that I’ve got a lot in my toolbox and said, ‘If you could do these things, you can be on the field. You can play a lot more than you did at ASU.’”

Beyond the allure of increased playing time, Ngata connected with Grubb because of the similarities shared with his former high school coach at Folsom High School — Kris Richardson.

“I knew about the offense firsthand, and I knew the coaches were on a different timing,” Ngata said. “I’ve heard a lot about Grubb’s offense, I’ve seen it. He reminds me of my high school coach a little bit. I knew he was a smart coach who loves to have fun and loves to communicate with the players. He’s just trying to get us better as well every day at practice. Trying to connect with everybody on every little step.”

While Richardson has never coached a team outside of California, he and Grubb have both contributed to stellar Washington offenses over the past decade. Last year, Grubb drew national attention by contributing to quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s historic season, in which he would finish eighth in the Heisman voting.

The last Washington quarterback to garner Heisman votes? Richardson’s quarterback prodigy at Folsom — Jake Browning.

While the staff certainly isn’t expecting a second Heisman contender out of Ngata, optimism remains high for the junior to replicate his high school production.

In his final three seasons at Folsom, Ngata played a vital role in a Bulldogs team that lost a mere three games over the course of three seasons. In Ngata’s first season, he contributed to a perfect 16-0 season and a state championship with 863 yards, 11 touchdowns, and an absurd 9.1 yards per carry.

Across all of his highlight tapes, Ngata always appeared one step ahead of the competition, with his blazing speed propelling him down the sidelines and past outstretched defenders. Grubb believes his high-caliber pace will seamlessly transition into an already explosive offense.

“Daniyel is a little more of a speed guy, where if he gets out in the open, he can really hurt a defense and maybe go the distance,” Grubb said. “He’s got a little bit of that home run threat.”

That home-run threat initially piqued Washington’s interest in Ngata three years ago when they were competitive in recruiting the high school senior alongside Clemson and Alabama.

A familial connection generated interest in the program up north, with the oldest brother of the Ngata family, Ariel, being the current outside linebacker under head coach Chris Peterson. By the end of Ariel Ngata’s tenure, he had played in every game, including recording a career-high eight tackles against Arizona late in the season.

A Ngata family reunion on Montlake appeared imminent. Then, on Dec. 2, 2019, Petersen announced his resignation.

Ariel Ngata was the first member of the Huskies to announce his transfer in the Jimmy Lake era, committing to finishing his collegiate career back with Richardson, who was hired at Sacramento State.

Daniyel Ngata stayed in the Pac-12, committing to Herm Edwards and Arizona State a few months later. The transition was anything but seamless, with Ngata finding the bulk of his production in the kickoff return role instead of the backfield. And for a player who finished with only three losses in high school, it was particularly tough to win only three games on the season.

A change was needed, and Ngata entered his name into the transfer portal. BYU emerged as the top target, with a few other Big Ten and Big 12 schools also thrown into the mix. But in the end, big brother's advice steered the younger Ngata toward the Huskies.

“Ariel loved it here,” Ngata said. “He loves all of the players; he even loves it until this day. There are just some things he had to do for his situation, obviously, but he gave me insight into Seattle football here. He said it’s all a great vibe, and all the players are going to learn something new here. It’s been good hearing that from Ariel, and it’s been really good experiencing that for myself.”

As Ngata speaks on the transition to Washington, he can’t help himself from smiling as he talks about the work being put into every facet of their routine, whether it's the weight room, the field, or the classroom.

“But us players, we just keep our heads down and work,” Ngata said. “That’s what I love about this group. They love to work, and they got me on a new working schedule. They got me in the facility longer than I’ve ever been in my three years, so that’s a blessing for sure. Having these dudes push me to be a better person in the facility, and even in the classroom, that’s a blessing, for sure.”

Ngata checked off the box of delivering a state championship to Folsom High School. The next box waiting to be checked off is a Pac-12 Championship, and shortly thereafter, a national championship. But the junior knows he can’t help deliver a title from the bottom of the depth chart.

So, for now, there’s only one title on the front of Ngata’s mind — starting running back.

