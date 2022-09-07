In season opener, Penix Jr. and UW’s offense gave reason to believe

No, your eyes didn’t deceive you if you were taken aback by the box score of Washington’s season opener against Kent State.

The Huskies really did put up 525 total yards, 393 of which came in the air, and scored six touchdowns in the 45-20 win. One extra yard at the end of the fourth quarter, and UW would have crossed the 50-point threshold.

For Washington fans, it was a hearty welcome back into Husky Stadium and a promising sign that the Huskies offense, after last year’s perils, has been fixed by the new coaching staff.

For junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., last Saturday represented the exact reason why he chose to transfer from Indiana and reunite with head coach Kalen DeBoer at Washington. “I just felt real good, just felt real comfortable in executing the game plan that we had coming into this week,” Penix Jr. said. “We just trust [offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb], he always gets us in good situations, so we just had to go out and execute and that’s what we did [Saturday].”

All things considered, Penix Jr. had a pretty good gig in the Hoosier State. Despite season-ending injuries in all four years, Penix Jr. was the established starter for a Big Ten program which he had helped rebuild.

Despite that, he came to Seattle, a city which he had never stepped foot in until he arrived on campus, and maneuvered a three-way quarterback battle for an entire offseason to play for DeBoer and Grubb.

“DeBoer and coach Grubb have been together for a long time, and I just trust them,” Penix Jr. said. “When I was playing under him, I felt really comfortable. When I got here on my visit, just seeing the film on the guys here, I knew it was something special here, and I wanted to be part of it.”

Last Saturday, when Penix Jr. threw from a clean pocket for 345 yards and four touchdowns, he certainly felt comfortable. And during his postgame press conference, a wide-eyed smile said it all.

“The offense that we have here, it’s great,” Penix Jr. said. “Coach Grubb finds ways to get the ball around to everybody on the field. Like you saw, a lot of people had a lot of catches today. It’s been great, man. I’m so excited right now.”

Penix Jr.’s observations were astute; 10 different offensive players caught a pass. Sophomore Jalen McMillan caught two touchdowns, fellow sophomore Rome Odunze caught one, and a diverse set of contributors joined in on the fun.

“Those guys make plays all the time, each and every day,” Penix Jr. said. “Ever since January when I got here, I knew those guys were special, just having that time to be able to get that chemistry with them and get that connection with them, I knew it was gonna be a great season.”

The most promising development from last Saturday, both to Penix Jr. and otherwise, was the stellar play from the offensive line, as Penix Jr. was sacked just once, and had nothing but time to throw for much of the night.

“I feel like I made a lot of good plays [Saturday], but without the O-line I wouldn’t be able to do that,” Penix Jr. said. “I stayed up on my feet all game, I didn’t touch the ground at all, so I thank them for that.”

Penix Jr. isn’t the only one who was excited by last Saturday’s offensive showing. The ease and fluidity in which Washington moved its offense was something Huskies fans rarely saw in recent years. Sure, Kent State isn’t a member of college football’s upper echelon. And it’s impossible to tell for sure after one game against them, or Portland State for that matter, how big of a leap UW’s offense has truly taken. It’s a disheartening, but unignorable possibility that the firepower shown by the offense in week one could be an anomaly. How easy it is to forget that even in 2021, UW put up 52 points against Arkansas State.

Still, on a clear Saturday night, a clear look into what Washington’s offense could look like was demonstrated — and there’s no use in raining on that parade.

The Huskies probably won’t score 45 points every game. They won’t always score six times in six drives, and there will inevitably be hair-pulling moments. But last Saturday, Penix Jr. and the Huskies offense gave fans reason to believe — reason to believe in the receivers, who lived up to their preseason hype; reason to believe in the offensive line, who kept their quarterback unblemished; and reason to believe in Penix Jr., who has believed in this offense all along.

Fans may retain their reservations as to whether or not the Huskies’ revamped offense is legit, and those reservations may be warranted, at least for a couple more weeks. But Penix Jr. isn’t interested in their approval.

“We really don’t have anything to prove to anybody else but this team,” Penix Jr. said. “We’re just proving to ourselves that we are what we say we are. Every day, we go out, since January, since the offseason. We always pushed and we always talked about all the things that we look forward to do and [what] we really believed in. With that going on in this team, it’s definitely going to be a bright future for us.”

Penix Jr. may not be interested in winning over a fanbase or earning their trust, but in game one, he did just that anyway.

