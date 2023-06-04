Instant: Late-inning error eliminates Washington softball in Women's College World Series

With both teams fighting for their seasons, a legendary freshman pitching duel between the No. 7 Washington softball team and No. 9 Stanford left no room for error. But in the end, a late throwing error is what ultimately eliminated the Huskies (44-15, 16-8 Pac-12) from its pursuit for the championship, falling 1-0 to the Cardinal (47-14, 14-10 Pac-12).

It was a struggle all Sunday afternoon to put the ball in play, with the Huskies piecing together just one hit to match its nine strikeouts.

But, UW stayed in the game due to the efforts from freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan, who once again showed why she was selected to the Pac-12 All-Conference first team. Meylan silenced the Cardinal’s bats, pitching six innings and allowing only one unearned run.

Washington’s defense came to play as well, keeping Stanford at bay all afternoon with stellar plays. In the bottom of the third, the Cardinal roped a hit up the center to seemingly put runners on the corners with the top of the order coming up. But, Stanford chose to be aggressive, sending the runner on third to try for the first run of the game.

Freshman outfielder Brooklyn Carter fired a dart to freshman catcher Sydney Stewart, who made the tag just in time to prevent the run and keep the game scoreless.

Sunday’s contest was no stranger to chaotic and controversial plays, with another one occurring in just the next frame.

UW appeared to have had an inning-ending double-play on a groundout to second, but after video review, it was determined that there was obstruction on the tag, awarding third base to the Stanford runner. With runners on second and third, Stanford had a golden opportunity to break the scoreless tie.

However, Meylan remained unfazed and promptly forced a lineout on the next batter to keep the score knotted at zero.

The Huskies finally put some runners on base in the sixth after back-to-back errors by the Cardinal. Washington had the go-ahead runner 90 feet away from home, but senior Kelley Lynch popped out to end the inning.

After a single to lead off the bottom of the sixth, the Cardinal runner stole second before advancing to third on a throwing error by Stewart. Down to its last strike of the inning, Stanford hit a single to left-center field to score the first and only run of the game.

Washington came up in the seventh needing at least one run to keep their magical season alive. However, UW went down in order to end the game and a season that saw the emergence of a young core aiming to win Washington’s first title since 2009.

Reach reporter Andrew Sousa at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @andrew_soozay

