Instant: UW comes up short in WCWS comeback attempt

The Washington softball team was on the verge of another miraculous comeback.

Trailing 3-1 to Florida State in the top of the seventh inning, UW began putting the pieces in place for another heroic finish.

First, a single on a 3-2 count by freshman Sydney Stewart. Then, a single by fifth-year Baylee Klingler, advancing the pinch-running fifth year Megan Vandegrift to second. After fifth year Sami Reynolds flied out to left field, fifth year Madison Huskey came up to the plate representing the go-ahead run.

Huskey delivered — but Lady Luck did not.

Huskey’s sharp line drive was snagged by the Seminoles’ shortstop, who promptly flipped the ball to second base, getting Vandegrift out for an inning-ending double play.

Just like that, the comeback was halted. Instead of a thrilling comeback, UW’s evening ended with a dud as it lost 3-1 in the Women’s College World Series matchup.

Huskey’s final out wasn’t the only tough break for UW. In the top of the second, All-American Klingler came up to the plate with the bases loaded in a tie game. Klingler jumped on the first pitch, making solid contact, but wound up hitting it directly to the Seminoles’ right fielder.

The 0-0 deficit was then broken in the bottom half of the second, when Florida State loaded the bases on UW freshman starting pitcher Ruby Meylan, then singled to take a 1-0 lead. Junior Lindsay Lopez entered in relief for Meylan, but the Seminoles tagged on another run with a sacrifice fly to extend their lead to 2-0.

In a game in which the Huskies struggled to capitalize on opportunities, that lead was monumental for the Seminoles.

UW finally scored in the top of the sixth, as senior Kelley Lynch singled into left field and a bad throw brought home Huskey.

Later in the inning, with two runners on base, the Huskies had a chance to tie the game, but came up empty with a groundout.

UW certainly wasn’t done any favors by its defense, either. In the bottom of the sixth, a throwing error allowed a Florida State runner to scamper home for another run, providing the Seminoles with insurance entering the fateful final inning.

It was the second error of the game for the Huskies, after an error in the second inning paved way for the Seminoles’ first run of the game.

UW was able to get to All-American FSU pitcher Kathryn Sandercock with decent success, tallying six hits and applying pressure on numerous occasions. But Sandercock showed why she’s one of the best in the business, limiting the Huskies’ damage and diffusing their threats.

Facing a must-win situation to keep its season alive, Washington will play Pac-12 foe Stanford on Sunday, June 4, at noon.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.