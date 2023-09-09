INSTANT: UW Steamrolls over Tulsa to start season 2-0

There was no waiting period Saturday afternoon for the Washington football team.

On the first drive of the game, UW wasted no time in marching down the field for a quick touchdown, a 2-yard pass from senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to junior receiver Rome Odunze for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

From there, the Huskies (2-0) didn’t look back.

A quick field goal drive by Tulsa was no problem as UW marched right back down the field, converting a fourth-and-one before scoring another touchdown on a 27-yard run by sophomore receiver Ja’Lynn Polk to give UW a 14-3 lead.

Washington’s offense put on a show yet again at Husky Stadium, scoring more than enough points to offset a few hiccups in a 43-10 win.

The Huskies hit a speed bump in the second quarter, as Penix sailed a pass over Odunze’s head for a Tulsa interception in the end zone. UW’s defense, though, returned the favor right back with an ensuing interception in the opposite end zone by junior Kamren Fabiculanan, who secured his second interception in as many weeks.

There were no speed bumps on the next drive, as Penix and UW cruised 80 yards for a touchdown drive that culminated in a 9-yard reception by junior receiver Jalen McMillan, who continued his hot start to the season.

Penix served his Heisman candidacy bid well with a 28 of 38 outing for 409 yards passing, three touchdowns, and one interception.

UW went into halftime with a 22-3 lead, which felt almost underwhelming given the might of the offense. But several missed opportunities, including a dropped long ball by McMillan on the Huskies’ final drive of the first half, prevented them from further running up the score.

This was no big deal, though, as UW’s offense came storming out of the gates in the second half. Penix drove the Huskies down the field, before finding sophomore receiver Germie Bernard for a 7-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 29-7 and vault Penix over 300 yards passing for the 12th time in his 15 career UW starts.

The fun didn’t stop there — the next drive saw Odunze waltz into the end zone untouched with a 14-yard touchdown run, propelling the Huskies to a hefty 36-3 lead.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the final 15 minutes were a mere formality. While Vegas sportsbooks may have been sweating out Tulsa’s touchdown with 11 minutes left to pull the Golden Hurricane (1-1) within the 33-point spread, there was no cause for concern for the Huskies.

UW’s defense yet again shined throughout the afternoon, with seven of its 10 points allowed coming in the fourth quarter with an insurmountable lead already in place. Tulsa was held to 18 of 32 passing for just 150 yards.

The rubber meets the road next week for Washington, with a road matchup at Michigan State scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2:00 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

