Instant: UW storms ahead to claim season-opening win

A sluggish start offensively proved to be just a footnote in an otherwise dominant performance for the Washington football team, as it pulled away for a 56-19 win Saturday afternoon.

Due to the slow offensive start, Boise State drew first blood late in the first quarter with a seven-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Ashton Jeanty on its second offensive drive.

The Huskies (1-0) quickly responded with a touchdown drive of their own early in the second quarter, capped off by a seven-yard touchdown catch by junior wide receiver Jalen McMillan.

Missed tackles will certainly be a point of emphasis for co-defensive coordinators William Inge and Chuck Morrell to look at in the coming days, as the defense allowed the Broncos (0-1) to gain momentum throughout their next drive, which eventually culminated in a 39-yard field goal.

Five minutes into the second quarter, the Huskies thought they had tied the game at nine apiece when Ulumoo Ale broke through the Boise State offensive line and forced an apparent intentional grounding on redshirt sophomore quarterback Taylen Green. After replay review, the call was overturned, but the Huskies would force a punt two plays later.

Capitalizing on the momentum created by the defensive stop, senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. found McMillan again for a 38-yard touchdown pass to give the Huskies the lead midway through the second quarter. The offensive explosion would continue as the Huskies forced a three-and-out, and then a 44-yard Ja’Lynn Polk touchdown reception capped off a lightning quick two-play touchdown drive to put the Huskies up, 21-19.

Not to be outdone by the offense, junior Kamren Fabiculanan undercut a slant route soon after to force Washington’s first takeaway of the year. Three plays later, Penix found senior tight end Jack Westover for a 20-yard touchdown pass to extend the Husky lead to 28-9.

Missed tackles would come back to bite the Husky defense as Jeanty once again found the end zone on a 50-yard touchdown reception, as a few misses from the secondary allowed the Broncos to bring the game back into reach early in the second half.

However, the Michael Penix Jr. show proved to be too much for the Broncos’ secondary as junior wide receiver Rome Odunze capped off another touchdown drive on a five-yard fade pass to open up the second half.

Early in the fourth quarter, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb went deep into his bag of tricks, pulling out a wildcat formation that allowed McMillan to find the endzone on a 19-yard scamper.

Penix finished the game with an eye-popping 450 yards passing and five touchdowns, a start that will only serve to boost a much-anticipated Heisman campaign for the senior quarterback.

UW will be back at Husky Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, as it takes on Tulsa in the second of three non-conference games to start the year.

Reach reporter Jack Norris at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jack_enorris

