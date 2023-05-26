Instant: Washington dominates Louisiana in mercy-rule fashion

After a thrilling comeback on Sunday against McNeese State, the sold-out crowd in Husky Softball Stadium enjoyed a much less stressful outing Friday night.

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan pitched five shutout innings, sophomore infielder Rylee Holtorf and freshman catcher Sydney Stewart both homered, and the Huskies (42-13, 16-8 Pac-12) rode a dominant fourth inning to an 8-0 victory over No. 22 Louisiana in the first game of a best-of-three series.

The first inning brought some nerves for Washington, with the Ragin’ Cajuns (50-15, 22-2 Sun Belt) putting runners on the corners after a walk and hit-by-pitch from Meylan. On the next batter, UL looked like they would take an early lead, but a diving catch by fifth-year Baylee Klinger saved the inning and kept Louisiana at bay.

Madison Huskey finally got the game's first hit in the bottom of the third but was tagged out while trying for a double.

Senior outfielder Jadelyn Allchin was struck by a pitch in the bottom of the fourth and advanced to second with a sacrifice bunt. Fifth-year infielder SilentRain Espinoza made UL pay, sending one in the gap to bring Allchin home for the game's first run.

After mustering just one hit in the first three innings, Washington’s offense exploded in a decisive fourth inning. On the very next batter, Stewart blasted one past the fences for a two-run home run and a 3-0 UW lead.

The runs didn’t stop there. After freshman utility player Alana Johnson singled on her first pitch, Holtorf gave Stewart’s home run ball some company, sending another one past the wall to blow the game open and give Washington a 5-0 lead. Every Husky came to bat in the frame, with five coming all the way around to turn a competitive game into a blowout in the blink of an eye.

UW kept on rolling in the fifth, bringing three more home to mercy-rule UL. Four consecutive singles from Espinoza, Stewart, Johnson, and Holtorf brought in the last runs, and a scoreless game after 3.5 innings was over just 45 minutes later.

Washington has a chance to punch their ticket to the Women's College World Series tomorrow with another win over Louisiana. Game two begins Saturday, May 27, at 4 p.m. at Husky Softball Stadium.

Reach reporter Andrew Sousa at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @andrew_soozay

