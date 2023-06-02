Instant: Washington downs Utah behind Holtorf’s stellar play

In the fall of 2015, sophomore Rylee Holtorf arrived in Oklahoma to compete in a softball camp with the top athletes in the nation.

It was there that Holtorf proved she belonged among the best.

Eight years later, the sophomore proved this theory yet again, driving in three runs to secure a 4-1 win for the No. 7 Washington softball team in its opening game in the Women’s College World Series.

The pitching staff continued its dominance, surrendering only one run and stranding nine runners on base for Utah across seven innings of work.

Freshman Ruby Meylan got the action underway for the Huskies, but just a few batters into her first inning of work, Meylan signaled toward the pitching coach and junior Lindsey Lopez began warming up in the bullpen, hinting toward an early exit for the freshman.

However, the freshman settled in shortly thereafter, forcing a groundout to Holtorf to leave runners stranded on first and second.

The Utes continued to stir up trouble on the basepaths the following inning, sending a ground ball past Meylan to advance a runner to second with only one away. The following batter sent a double down the right-field line, scoring one and delivering an early advantage to Utah.

But, the lead would only hold for six more batters, with Holtorf blasting the second pitch she saw over the left field wall to score two in the bottom of the second and sending a small but prominent hoard of Husky faithful into a frenzy.

A quiet third inning saw only seven combined batters come to the plate for both sides, but Utah got the action rolling again the next inning with an inconspicuous ground ball back to Meylan. An error from the freshman sent Utah’s Haley Denning to second. Except, the umpire ruled that Denning had left the box early and called her out, clearing the basepaths of any danger for the Huskies.

Washington took advantage immediately after with Holtorf roping a single into center field to plate junior Avery Hobson. The RBI was Holtorf’s third of the day and delivered a 3-1 lead for the Huskies.

Lopez kept the Utes hitless over the course of the next two innings, keeping the lead in-tact heading into the bottom of the sixth. With the chance to add a few insurance runs, the Huskies roped together three consecutive singles to load the bases for sophomore Olivia Johnson.

On a 2-2 count, Johnson sent a fly ball to the left field, plating senior Kelley Lynch and extending the lead to three. Lopez retired the final three batters in order, securing the win and advancing Washington to play Florida State on Saturday, June 2 at 4 p.m.

