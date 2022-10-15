Instant: Washington football rebounds from two-game losing streak in 10-point win over Arizona

The Washington football team didn’t allow itself to completely do its head in after suffering two road losses, finding success on its first return home in two weeks.

Two transfer quarterbacks found themselves face-to-face on Montlake in UW junior Michael Penix Jr and Arizona sophomore Jayden de Laura. The Huskies (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) relied on the passing game against their opponents and put up an impressive offensive performance that awarded them a 49-39 victory.

The start was rough for Arizona, as De Laura was sacked for nine yards after a measly two-yard gain for the Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12). Washington immediately marched down the field with its first possession, with Penix Jr. taking the helm and graduate running back Wayne Taulapapa getting things started with 11 rushing yards.

Sophomore receiver Jalen McMillan stepped up and sent the crowd roaring when he secured the ball in the endzone for a 23-yard touchdown to officially put up numbers for the Huskies.

Washington’s shaky secondary once again gave fans a heart attack as it was burned by a deep-left pass to Tetairoa McMillan for 46 yards to score for the Wildcats and tie the game at seven.

Penix Jr. returned the favor with a 45-yard pass deep left to Ja’Lynn Polk, to post up inside Arizona’s red zone at the 18-yard line. Following some smaller gains at the hands of junior tight end Jack Westover and redshirt freshman back Sam Adams II, sophomore running back Cameron Davis was able to finish the drive with a one yard to break into the endzone, giving UW a 14-7 lead.

After both Arizona and Washington failed to make any progress on their following two drives, a deep 39-yard pass to junior wideout Jacob Cowing threw the Huskies a real scare, as it placed the Wildcats at the edge of Washington’s red zone late in the second quarter. However, Arizona’s drive stalled from there.

The Huskies’ blunder with their next possession opened up the gate for another Arizona touchdown to tie up the game for a second time.

With things neck and neck at 14-14,and the clock ticking into halftime, Penix Jr. made good use of his cache of receivers and backs to lock down a four-yard touchdown with Adams II at the receiving end.

The bonus of UW having scored that extra touchdown berthed Washington with a critical burst of confidence going into the second half. Husky Stadium erupted as Penix Jr. slinged a 45-yard rocket to sophomore wideout Rome Odunze in the endzone, bolstering the Huskies’ lead to two scores.

Two more scores came for Washington in the third quarter, including an 8-yard rushing touchdown thanks to Penix Jr. and a 48-yard touchdown pass from Penix Jr. to Odunze, giving the team its largest lead yet at 42-24.

Despite this third-quarter success, Arizona was almost caught up by the fourth quarter, and following a 26-yard touchdown, found itself within three points of the Huskies.

A 19-yard rushing touchdown from Davis squashed any concerns, regifting UW with a more reassuring 10-point lead. From then on, the Huskies were able to hang on for the rest of the game and stop de Laura and the Wildcats from stealing any more points, as an missed field goal concluded Arizona’s final drive.

Odunze became the first UW player in program history to reach 100 receiving yards for four consecutive games, recording a total of 169 for the afternoon. Penix Jr. contributed an applaudable 516 yards, setting a single-game school record.

Washington proceeds with game eight of the season —its third on the road — against Cal next week, so it will be paramount for the team to take advantage of another opportunity to show it’s capable of doing any sort of damage away from home.

Washington and Cal are set to face off at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com.

