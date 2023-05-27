Instant: Washington takes down Louisiana to clinch Women’s College World Series berth

Washington’s pitching has been dominant all postseason, and after a second straight shutout, the Huskies are on their way to Oklahoma City.

Junior pitcher Lindsay Lopez pitched six scoreless innings, fifth-year Madison Huskey brought in the game-winning run in the sixth, and on Saturday afternoon, the No. 7 Washington softball team outlasted No. 22 Louisiana 2-0 to sweep the series and advance to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS).

After run-ruling the Ragin’ Cajuns (50-16, 22-2 Sun Belt) on Friday night, Saturday’s contest saw a much closer finish, with both teams scoreless until the Huskies (43-13, 16-8 Pac-12) finally broke through in the sixth to knock out the Cajuns.

Lopez found herself in trouble early, placing runners on first and second with only one out in the first. But she battled back, striking out back-to-back batters to end the early threat. Lopez was resilient all afternoon — a necessity after giving up seven hits and placing eight runners on base. When it counted most, Lopez shut UL down, as not a single base runner came around to score.

After putting up eight runs in five innings on Friday, Washington's offense was dormant for most of the afternoon, registering just four hits and stranding five runners.

Two of those hits, however, came in the crucial sixth inning to finally break the scoreless tie. Fifth-year infielder Baylee Klingler doubled on a 1-2 count, and a single plus a steal from fifth-year outfielder Sami Reynolds placed runners on second and third with just one out.

Huskey took advantage in her next at-bat, sending a sacrifice fly just far enough for Klingler to come home and give UW a late 1-0 lead.

In the top of the seventh, freshman outfielder Brooklyn Carter pinch ran for senior first baseman Kelley Lynch. Carter advanced to second after a groundout, then stole third after a passed ball.

However, Carter wasn’t done there — catching UL off guard one more time to steal home and provide a two-run lead heading into the bottom of the final frame.

With one final chance for Louisiana to prolong the game and force a rubber match, freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan came in for Lopez to close out the seventh. Meylan wasn’t fazed by the pressure, retiring the side to end the series and punch Washington’s ticket to the WCWS for the fourth time in the last six seasons.

Now, Washington awaits the winner of the Super Regional matchup between Utah and San Diego State to determine its next opponent.

Reach reporter Andrew Sousa at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @andrew_soozay

