Instant: Washington wallops Michigan State behind commanding first half

Amid an otherwise unenticing slate of games, Saturday’s showdown in East Lansing was supposed to be one of the few competitive matchups of the day.

Instead, it felt as if the Washington football team scheduled yet another Group of Five representative instead of a future Big Ten Conference foe in its 41-7 blowout win over Michigan State.

It was evident the Huskies (3-0) were matching up with a beleaguered Spartans (2-1) team throughout Saturday’s contest, with the home side unable to put anything together on either side of the ball throughout the afternoon.

Interim head coach Harlon Bennett watched his former position group endure the majority of the damage on the afternoon, with senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. taking advantage of the defensive backs from the jump, connecting with a wide open Jalen McMillan to secure a 40-yard gain on the first play of the game.

Three plays later, former Spartan Germie Bernard cruised into the end zone for a 1-yard score to hand Washington an early lead and cap off a 55-yard drive.

The two sides traded punts before junior cornerback Mishael Powell nabbed an interception on Michigan State’s third offensive drive, setting up a five-yard touchdown for senior tight end Jack Westover.

From there, Washington’s offense ran Michigan State out of the building, notching three touchdowns in the second quarter to enter the break with a commanding 35-0 lead. Two of the scores came courtesy of Westover, while sophomore wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk added a touchdown to his 113 yards in the first half.

Senior edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui added 2 sacks and 2 tackles for a loss across the first two quarters, and after 30 minutes, the premier non-conference matchup was as good as over.

After tacking on two more field goals, Penix Jr.’s day was done with 2:57 to go in the third quarter.

But Penix Jr. did more than enough to add to his Heisman highlight reel, throwing for 473 yards and 4 touchdowns to notch a 228.4 passer rating. And for the first time all season, Washington’s rushing game began to emerge, with junior running back Dillon Johnson recording 71 yards on 8 rushes for a staggering 8.9 yards per carry.

Although likely to be overshadowed by yet another stellar performance from the offensive side of the ball, Washington’s defense pieced together yet another impressive showing. Behind 2 sacks, 4 tackles for a loss, and 1 interception, the Huskies held the Spartans to 208 yards passing and 53 rushing yards. Most importantly, the defense surrendered just seven points, despite sophomore cornerback Davon Banks, senior safety Asa Turner, and junior safety Kamren Fabiculanan all ruled out for Saturday’s contest.

The only worrying trend in Saturday’s affair was the immense amount of yellow laundry, with Washington racking up 11 penalties for 110 yards. While a few can be attributed to a reconfigured offensive line, the Huskies will look to reign in the mistakes as it enters conference play.

Washington still awaits its first test of the season, something it's unlikely to get as it welcomes Cal to Husky Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. for the first Pac-12 matchup of the season.

Reach Sports Editor Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

